Woman dies after police say stolen KIA crashes into car in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND — For the second time in a month, somebody’s been killed after a stolen KIA crashed.

A warning, the video is difficult to watch.

A 21-year-old woman lost her life Thursday night in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at Pearl and State Roads.

Several other people were seriously hurt, including three teenagers.

A business shared surveillance video of the crash with News 5 Investigators.

In the video, at the top of the screen, you see a stolen KIA flying down Pear and into a car turning onto State.

The impact sends both cars across Altoona, with the KIA flipping on its roof.

Almost immediately, police get there, get out and run to help.

Less than 24 hours later, a memorial begins at the site for Janet Reyes, who died.

“The world won’t be the same without her,” Luis Gandarilla said.

Gandarilla says his cousin was born and raised in Cleveland and that they grew up around the corner from the crash site.

He says Reyes was in the passenger seat.

“I was so blessed to be able to know Janet. She was an amazing person, one of the most amazing person I ever met, always uplifting, always touching the people around her, bringing you up,” Gandarilla said.

Police say there was no pursuit, but a lot of officers were in the area running a violent crime detail, and there was also a zone car nearby.

The Old Brooklyn neighborhood is stunned.

“It's really sad someone got killed; that’s even worse,” said Cyndi Moore.

Anna Coleman and Kyle Kulow first heard about it from News 5, and went home to tell their children in Parma.

“It was kind of their idea to just grab some flowers from our garden, grab a stuffed animal because we heard a child injured as well,” Kulow said.

“I think it’s awful what happened, whoever was involved with this, it’s horrible. It’s so sad,” Coleman said.

Cleveland Councilman Kris Harsh is furious.

“It’s a small group of juveniles who are doing this, and we need to find them, and we need to get them. We need to get them off our streets,” Harsh said.

He points some blame at car manufacturers.

“This is completely unacceptable for both the KIA, Hyundai corporations to not recall these vehicles and put in the kill switch to prevent these cars from being stolen. Yet they’re recalling 92,000 over a combustible fire hazard. I’ve heard of no cars catching on fire,” Harsh said.

Harsh says it would also help if there were more police on the streets.

“I believe it’s at this point it’s an administrative decision not to bring those people into the academy, but the judges also need to crack down on these kids,” Harsh said.

News 5 asked Harsh about holding parents accountable.

“I would love that,” Harsh said.

Harsh says the night curfew should be enforced but says you need more cops for that.

“If we enforce curfew laws, parents are the ones that have to come into court for that,” Harsh said.

Prosecutors said this is the second innocent person to die in the last 25 days.

On July 10, a 30-year-old man was killed by two teens speeding through a red light in a stolen KIA, prosecutors said.

In a statement, Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said, in part, “The madness has to end. It starts at home.”

Families like Anna and Kyle worry about their safety.

“It could just happen like that to anybody. We heard from our daughter it’s a trend on TikTok; this is a trend, and it needs to stop,” they said.

The debris in Old Brooklyn is drawing disbelief and prayers.

Police will not comment further on this case, saying it’s an ongoing investigation.

Just last month, the county juvenile court launched a pilot program to reduce car thefts in Cleveland.

Teens are allowed to go home with ankle monitors if they qualify.

They can’t have serious car theft histories or have been arrested with a gun.

Carjacking cases are excluded.

The program started with 5 teens, and there are now 12 in the program.

Of those, the county says, only one teen violated the terms of home detention when the court says the girl tampered with her monitor strap.

She is now in secure detention.

Prosecutor O’Malley’s full statement:

“Unfortunately, this is the type of juvenile crime we are seeing every day. Juveniles, ages 12 to 17, riding around in a stolen Kia, killing someone. This is the second person to die in the last 25 days by the reckless driving of juveniles in stolen Kias. This madness has to end. It starts at home - parents and guardians need to be proactively involved in these kids’ lives. It is going to take every member of the criminal justice system to put an end to this unprecedented crime wave.”