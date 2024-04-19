Kia, Hyundai thefts down in Cleveland as manufacturers offer solutions

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For several years now, drivers in Cleveland and other cities around the country have been plagued by the fallout of a social media trend promoting the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

“The first time it was like 23 hundred dollars worth of damage. The second time, they pulled down the column on the [steering column],” said Billy Howze. “[They] broke the windows out two times.”

The Clevelander drives a Kia Soul that’s been targeted by would-be thieves four separate times in the one year he’s owned the car. Fortunately for Howze, the criminals have never successfully figured out how to use his manual transmission. Nonetheless, he said it’s been a frustrating experience.

“It’s been heavy, heavy on my mind,” Howze said.

Friday, Howze was among those attending an event sponsored by Kia where Kia drivers could have an anti-theft software update installed for free.

“Now I’ll be able to sleep a little easier at night knowing that we got the software update,” said Aaron, who brought his daughters along for the event.

“It’s been a very uncomfortable theft issue for us and unforeseen,” said James Bell, the head of Kia America’s corporate communications. “But I feel like the company has reacted as quickly as we can.”

Bell explained the software update is for older model Kias with key start ignitions. It’s meant to prevent thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system.

“The alarm will go off for an extended period of time and the ignition system will basically go into a default mode and won’t start the car,” he said.

Between 2011 and 2021, Kia and Hyundai manufactured many of their vehicles without engine immobilizers, a security feature that prevents hot-wiring.

The omission, coupled with the rise of thefts documented by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety starting in 2022, has prompted proactive measures from both automakers.

According to data provided to News 5 by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Cleveland recorded 1,894 total auto thefts in the first quarter of 2023. Of those, almost 56% (1,058) were Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The number has gone down significantly so far in 2024. In the same time period, overall thefts are down 36% (1,212 in the first quarter). Kia and Hyundai thefts are down 54% in the same time period (474).

Bell believes the declining numbers could be attributed to anti-theft measures like software updates and steering wheel locks. He also thinks initiatives, like the weekend event in Cleveland, sends a message to would-be criminals.

“They hear that, ‘Oh the company has responded and now there’s this new theft-deterrent solution out there,’ and they’re moving onto other things,” he said.

Some drivers like Howze said they’re still concerned about being targeted. He hopes the software update will prevent him from losing his vehicle.

“With the software they put on it, they won’t be able to move it,” he said. “I just hope they don’t get it destroyed from me before I get it paid off.”

The rash of thefts has taxed local law enforcement resources and prompted lawsuits around the country, including Cleveland:

A class-action lawsuit representing consumers around the country was settled for $200 million.

A final hearing in the settlement is scheduled for a California court on July 15. Some victims will have an opportunity to speak before the court decides whether to approve the final settlement.