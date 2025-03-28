Lakewood leaders say improvements coming to 'dangerous' intersection

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above shows a crash involving small children. Viewer discretion is advised.

Lakewood leaders say improvements are on the way for an intersection deemed dangerous by residents.

Calls for improvements at Hilliard Road and Madison Avenue intensified this week after two small children were hit while riding in a carrier attached to their father’s bicycle.

New video released by Lakewood Police on Friday showed the moment a car turning left onto Hilliard Road from Madison Ave. narrowly missed the cyclist and slammed into the attached trailer.

Police said the 1-year-old and 3-year-old inside the carrier suffered minor cuts and bruises. The driver was cited for failure to yield.

Neighbors said the incident highlights long-held concerns.

“It’s predictable. It’s upsetting,” said Dan Zielinski.

The Lakewood cyclist and father of two said he lived down the street from former Cleveland journalist Bill Safos, who was killed while crossing the same intersection in December.

Zielinski shared his own helmet video from that month when he was hit by a car passing traffic in a nearby bike lane on Hilliard Road.

“It threw me to the ground, sprained my wrist and screwed up my ankle,” he explained.

He said it’s common for vehicles in the area to ignore posted signs and lane markings, and he’s been calling for safety improvements since before the high-profile incidents.

“I’ve been advocating for years about this,” he said.

This week, police told News 5 that Hilliard-Madison had a relatively modest crash rate, ranking 7th of the city’s intersections for the number of crashes. Since 2018, the chief said only Monday’s incident and the deadly crash in December were reported to involve bicycles or pedestrians.

Neighbors pointed out that the statistics don’t include the many close calls and minor incidents in the area. On Friday, signs were held during a press conference in Wagar Park, including pleas for safety improvements.

“I want to have the peace of mind that they’re safe when we bike to school,” said Matt Bixenstine, explaining there’s no busing in Lakewood Schools and most children walk or bike on school days.

Danielle Locke, whose son routinely walks to Wagar Park from their home nearby, added, “We want to see something happen quicker, sooner rather than later.”

Lakewood City Council members addressed the crowd, explaining the steps they’re taking to improve safety.

“We’re not going to retreat from our public spaces. We’ve got to hang in there and make this work. We’ve got to hang in there, take it seriously and make it safe,” said councilman-at-large Tom Bullock.

This week, the city announced several changes coming to the intersection in response to recent incidents.

The city plans to add high-visibility striping to crosswalks, paint the bike lanes green, and hire an outside engineering firm to find other solutions. City Council members said they also expect to adopt a “Complete Streets” ordinance, laying out long-term plans for the city.

“We’re going to think about the streets, not just in terms of cars, but in terms of pedestrians, in terms of bicyclists, in terms of people who may be differently abled and also in terms of the environment,” explained Ward 2 Councilman Bryan Evans.

Many have suggested physical barriers and infrastructure to protect pedestrians and cyclists from cars. City leaders said numerous options are on the table for discussion.

Some said they were cautiously optimistic about the action being taken and hoped to see results as soon as possible.

“I have to believe that this could work because this is how I get around,” said Zielinski.