2 juveniles struck by car at Lakewood intersection

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Two juveniles were injured Monday morning in a crash involving a bicycle with a child carrier and a vehicle at an intersection in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Fire Department.

It happened at Madison Avenue and Hilliard Road.

According to the Lakewood Fire Department, medics responded to the scene and found two juveniles, ages unknown, who had been struck.

News 5 Cleveland

EMS transported them to Fairview Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

It's unclear if the vehicle involved stopped after the crash. We are waiting to hear more from the Lakewood Police Department.

This story will be updated when information becomes available.

The crash happened near where former Cleveland 19 reporter Bill Safos was struck and killed by a vehicle in December.

Family wants answers, neighbors want change after pedestrian killed crossing Lakewood street

RELATED: Family wants answers, neighbors want change after pedestrian killed crossing Lakewood street

According to Lakewood Police, Safos was walking near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Orchard Grove, just a few dozen feet from Hilliard Road, on Dec. 11 when a "reckless" driver hit him.

The driver, in that case, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. His court date hasn't been set.

The crash resulted in a personal injury lawsuit that claimed the driver was going 47 mph in a 25 mph zone.

There is a memorial for Safos near this morning's crash.