Lawsuit filed for crash that killed former broadcast journalist Bill Safos

A personal injury lawsuit has been filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection to the crash that claimed the life of former WOIO and WKYC reporter Bill Safos.

In early December, Safos was struck and killed by a vehicle in Lakewood on Madison Avenue near Orchard Grove Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle was heading westbound when it struck Safos, who, police said, appeared to be "attempting to cross Madison Avenue from north to south outside of a crosswalk."

In January, the driver of the vehicle, Zachary Saliba, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

The lawsuit alleges that the driver was speeding through a residential area in Safos's neighborhood and that he violated numerous traffic laws before the crash.

According to the lawsuit, the car was traveling 47 mph in a 25 mph zone when it struck Safos.

“The untimely loss of Bill Safos is a tragedy that has deeply affected his family, friends, and the community he served,” said Jeff Heller, a partner at Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy. “Our law firm is committed to seeking justice on behalf of the entire Safos family and ensuring the driver and any others that may be responsible are held accountable for their actions.”