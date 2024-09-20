Laura's Home expansion brings new transitional housing to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — New transitional housing will soon be available for women and children experiencing homelessness in Cleveland.

In June 2023, Laura's Home, a women and children crisis center, received a $1.5 million gift from Dr. Fred and Jackie Rothstein to build new long-term housing.

Construction of the 16-unit development, called Rothstein Village, began in November 2023 on the campus of Laura's Home. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank visited the site this September to get an update on the project.

Linda Uveges, the CEO of The City Mission which operates Laura's Home, said all 16 units will be occupied by February 2025.

Each unit is 1,000 sq ft and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The new transitional housing comes amid a shortage of affordable housing and a growing need for services provided by Laura's Home.

The shelter has 166 beds and has been at capacity for the last several years.

"Every day we receive about 30 to 40 calls from women who need help to get out of homelessness or find a safe and stable place to stay," said Uveges.

Women who have completed educational and financial classes at Laura's Home are eligible to live in the new Rothstein Village for up to two years. Families will continue to receive case management and support services during their stay.

Bridget, a mother of six, said the new transitional housing would provide more stability for her children and allow her to focus on her ultimate goals.

"I do want to keep my kids in the same school because they've been switching schools," said Bridget. "To get into a homeowners program makes me want to get my credit right. I gotta get it up now because I want to own a home. That would be so cool because then I could leave that to my kids."

Bridget said she turned her life around with help from Laura's Home.

"I got back to school here. I got a job, which I'm happy about," said Bridget. "I've become more patient, more humble. I've learned to trust God more and trust the process."

Now, Bridget's able to create a brighter future for herself and her family.

"I'm also setting an example that if stuff doesn't go right in your life, it's OK to start over," said Bridget. "As long as you have support, then you're not alone, you can do it."

Laura's Home relies solely on private donations.