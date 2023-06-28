$1.5 million donation will help speed expansion for Laura's Home, transitional housing for mothers

CLEVELAND — We are following through on the efforts to improve the quality of life for mothers and children in Cleveland — specifically, helping them secure safe and affordable housing.

This is something we've covered for years. Including back in 2017, when homeless shelters for mothers and their children were overflowing.

The City Mission was one of the agencies helping find solutions to that crisis. The ministry is still doing that today through Laura's Home.

There is now new help and hope on the horizon. It comes in the form of a $1.5 million gift from Dr. Fred and Jackie Rothstein to Laura's Home for new transitional housing, which is something Laura’s Home had been hoping to build. However, the CEO says stepping in to be the lead donation greatly speeds up the timeline and turns the dream into a reality.

It will help mothers like Nina McMurray.

"Very overwhelming,” said McMurray. “At times, you just want to give up and walk away. Hide in a hole and never resurface.”

McMurray is describing what it feels like to be homeless — the despair, the worry, the feelings of hopelessness. However, she says her children and faith kept her going.

"It's like God had placed Laura's Home in my path for a reason," she said.

McMurray arrived at Laura’s Home in September of 2022 with her two boys, ages four and 14. She says Laura's Home saved them.

"(I'd be) on the streets,” she said. “Bouncing around from house to house. I did for six months before I came here. Then, it took me three months to even get in here, calling every day."

Laura's Home is one of the few places in Cleveland for women and children in crisis and experiencing homelessness. They have the capacity for 166.

CEO Linda Uveges said they're at capacity every night, have been for seven years, and right now are in overflow.

"The need is great, and the more women we can move on to stability, the more women we can help here at Laura's Home," said Uveges.

That is exactly what that rare, massive donation will allow them to do. This month, Dr. Fred and Jackie Rothstein gifted $1.5 million for new transitional housing at Laura's Home.

Uveges calls it an answered prayer.

"We only move as God provides through our donors," she said.

Laura’s Home is funded entirely by private donations. They receive no government funding.

The new development will be named Rothstein Village. It will be built in a field on the campus of Laura's Home. It will provide up to two years of transitional housing for 16 families who've graduated from the classes at Laura's Home and are awaiting permanent, affordable housing. Uveges said the waitlist for affordable housing can be months to years.

The families will still receive case management and supportive services while in the transitional housing.

Uvegas says another benefit of the new housing is that by moving the program graduates into the Rothstein Village as they await permanent, affordable housing, it’ll open up space at Laura’s Home to serve more women and children.

"The ultimate goal is for our women and our children to leave with stability — stability in their income, stability in their employment, and also their spiritual life," said Uveges.

The new expansion will help families like Nina's, who says she's now feeling something new after graduating from Laura's Home.

"Confident," she smiled. "And I was not feeling confident before I walked in these doors."

She said she's confident about her and her children's future and hopeful that brighter days are ahead.

"I have an inspection pending on the 30th, which is Friday,” she said. “Hopefully, it passes, and we can get into our new home!"

The transitional housing for the women and children, which will be a first in Cleveland, is expected to be done as early as September of next year.