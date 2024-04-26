Lights, camera, action: A sneak peek inside the new affordable Phoenix Theatres at Great Northern Mall

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow-Through on the stories impacting your community.

We're returning to North Olmsted, where a Michigan-based theatre company has saved the old Regal Cinemas Theatre.

Coming Soon: Movie theater to reopen at Great Northern Mall by early summer

RELATED: Coming Soon: Movie theater to reopen at Great Northern Mall by early summer

Crews are hard at work and eager to re-open ahead of the highly anticipated summer blockbuster season.

"The infrastructure here is insane. We're really excited to see what we can do in a space like this," Jordan Hohman, Vice President of Project Development for Phoenix Theatres, said.

Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, Phoenix Theatres is breathing new life into the defunct Regal Cinemas in North Olmsted.

"We don't ever see anything like this. It's this beautiful, virtually brand new movie theatre that never really got the chance to strive," Hohman said.

It's a new era at the beloved community centerpiece inside Great Northern Mall.

Phoenix signed a long-term lease at the property with plans to invest in the community, employing at least 75 people.

"If you come here, I don't see why you'd wanna go anywhere else. I think we have the best possible experience for people," Hohman said.

We pulled back the curtain and highlighted the progress starting in the lobby— which will offer up a new concession stand, signage, carpet and wallpaper.

Crews are currently taping and prepping the theatre hallways as well to better align with the company's branding and vision.

The real stars of the show, though, are inside each of the 10 auditoriums—which will have a clean and fresh aesthetic.

"We decided to go with this black box look which is all black curtains, black seats, black carpeting--and that will highlight the colors on the screen," Cory Jacobson, President of Phoenix Theatres, said.

A huge selling point is the heated, reclining seats, which react to the action of the movie playing on the big screen in some showings.

"This is kinda cool. So, all of the seats are love seats, so they have this fold up arm rest." Hohman said.

Jacobson's primary goal is to show first-run movies on the new and improved big screens the way the director intended, with full aspect ratio, sharp pictures and the latest and greatest technology and audio.

"Our four auditoriums will have the largest screens on the west side of Cleveland," Jacobson said.

"Four of the auditoriums here are going to be encore auditoriums which is a huge picture, bigger than IMAX. It's Dolby Atmos Sound," Hohman said.

The independently owned theatre company is pumping $5 million into upgrades, including in what many of us know as the projection rooms.

"We're working with a 4k digital projector—nice, high resolution, crisp image," Jacobson said.

The staff with Phoenix Theatres officials say there is a clearer focus when it comes to overall family-friendly, affordable fun.

"You shouldn't be worrying about whether or not you have enough money to come to the show," Jacobson said.

Prices are as follows:

-All matinee shows are $8.00.

-Children and seniors pay $8.00 all day long.

-General admission for adults is $10.00.

There's no upcharge for the premium scale viewings, and concession stand prices are intentionally affordable, according to Jacobson.

"At $10, I think you're really competing with what would typically be a $24 IMAX ticket," Jacobson said.

Jacobson's goal is to celebrate the consumers, fill seats and make lasting memories for everyone.

"We wanna see you multiple times a year. That's what this is all about."

The new Phoenix Theatres are set to open this summer at Great Northern.

We will track the progress.

For more information on upgrades and future plans at Phoenix Theatres, click here.

