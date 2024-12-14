Local barber rallies community to donate Christmas gifts to family impacted by fire

PARMA, Ohio — Although a devastating fire caused Jessica Gonzalez and her family to lose everything back in October, Jessica said their Christmas will be a little bit brighter, and it’s all thanks to Mario Innocenzi of Mario’s Barbershop in Parma and the community’s support.

“I got stuff in here for Jessica personally,” said Innocenzi. “This is for her, so she can do what she wants.”

If you know Mario Innocenzi, then you know he has a special place in his heart to give.

“I feel like Santa Claus. All my customers and all the people here are my elves. They bring the stuff in. We make sure it gets out,” Innocenzi said.

Innocenzi said he’s making sure gifts get out to families like Jessica Gonzalez and her four kids, who lost everything in a house fire on Brownell Avenue back in October.

Thankfully, Gonzalez and her four kids, ages 5, 10, 12 and 15, managed to escape.

But the fire, which News 5 learned from investigators, started at the house next door to the Gonzalez family and was set intentionally, leaving the family of 5 homeless.

'It’s hurtful': Lorain family loses everything in suspected arson fire

RELATED: 'It’s hurtful': Lorain family loses everything in suspected arson fire; 38-year-old woman charged with arson

The person responsible for the fire has been arraigned in Lorain Municipal Court on an aggravated arson charge.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez said she and her family are taking it day by day.

“We’re holding up. We’re doing good. I’m happy that I have a good strong family,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says she’s even more thankful for people like Mario Innocenzi this holiday season.

“Kids are like, 'Well we lost everything. We would like to get it back,' and I’m just like, 'Well, first let’s get back on our feet.' So it was frustrating for Christmas, and then Mr. Mario called me out of the blue and said, ‘Hey, I got a surprise for you,’" said Gonzalez.

“We rallied around, and we got them a Christmas,” Innocenzi said.

Carrying out four tote bags full of gift cards, toys, blankets and warm winter gear, Innocenzi told News 5 his mission is to make this family’s Christmas brighter.

“Several years ago, we had a house fire, and we lost everything. We lived in Newburgh Heights, and the house went down, and we lost everything, so I know what it’s like to lose it, so I had to help them out,” Innocenzi said.

Now, it’s something Gonzalez said she won’t ever forget.

“A lot of people are going through a lot of things and it’s hard especially around the holidays, so for the community to do what they do for Mario’s Barbershop is awesome. He’s not thinking of himself. He’s thinking about helping the community,” Gonzalez said.

If you still wish to help the family during this holiday season, CLICK HERE..