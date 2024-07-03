Local businesses relieved as major construction project concludes in Ashtabula County

Local businesses have a reason to celebrate as the long-awaited construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of State Route 307 and 534 has finally come to an end.

The project, which began months ago, had been significantly impacting traffic flow and, consequently, the bottom line for many local enterprises.

Back in May, we told you about how business owners expressed their concerns over the construction, highlighting how the road closures were deterring customers and slashing their revenues.

However, with the completion of the roundabout just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, there is renewed optimism among the local business community.

Jackie Spoor, a local store owner in Grand River Valley, shared her anticipation for a busy weekend ahead.

“Well, everything you can imagine we have doubled. Doubled our orders. So we’re optimistic that it’s going to be back to normal,” she said, noting that she’s prepared for an influx of customers needing supplies like hot dog buns, hamburger buns, and hotdogs – essentials for campers in the area.

Spoor had previously told us in May that the ongoing construction was severely hurting her business, with numbers down by around 51%.

Now, with the project completed on schedule, she’s hopeful for a return to bustling business.

In an exclusive interview with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, he explained the safety benefits of roundabouts.

“The design of it means if you do have a crash, it will be much, much less likely to be a serious or fatal crash compared to what you have at a regular intersection. The benefit is that the flow is constant,” Buttigieg said.

Despite the reopening, some minor construction will continue for the next few weeks, primarily concrete work.

Spoor, however, is unbothered as long as customers can easily reach her store.

“We’re just excited that it’s going to come to an end and we’re going to get busy again.”

This intersection in Ashtabula County was once deemed one of the most dangerous in the county, prompting the city to install the roundabout.

Studies have shown that roundabouts can significantly improve safety in previously hazardous areas.