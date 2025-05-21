Long-awaited Vermilion Main Street Beach & Park revitalization project finishes

VERMILION — The long-awaited Vermillion Main Street Beach & Park revitalization project is finally completed, just in time for the unofficial start to summer.

The work on Vermilion's Main Street Beach & Park officially wrapped up last week, and according to Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer, the upgrades would not have been possible without the residents.

“I keep referring to it as the people’s park because it was the people who had the idea, the people designed it, the people funded it and they lent their hands in building a good part of it,” said Forthofer.

The revitalization project cost $4 million, and Forthofer said private donations and grants funded 85% of that.

“We had individual donations that range from $200,000 [to] $50. There was one elderly man who I knew to have modest means, he had kept a jar on top of his dresser and every day he ended, [he] emptied his change in there until he had enough,” said Forthofer.

Many people just wanted to be a part of the project, like Mike Garrigan’s mother, Marlene West, who donated money to the cause.

“She was always wanting to see the city get beautified,” said Garrigan.

Unfortunately, West passed away before she could see the final improvements, but a new bench on the beach bears her name.

“Sitting here brings back a lot of memories, she loved coming here and I know she would be really happy about this,” said Garrigan.

The last 10 years have been bittersweet for the town's residents, starting with the demolition of the Wakefield mansion in 2021, which gazed over Lake Erie for 112 years.

It was razed so the property could become public land.

“They were going to sell that building and the two acres it sits on, but only 17% Lake Erie shoreline is still accessible to the public because all the rest is taken up by private and commercial entities. So, the former mayor thought since we're a lakefront community, it would be worthwhile to try and preserve these two acres for the people and the visitors to come enjoy their access to the lake that they may not be able to get anywhere else,” said Forthofer.

The city was also able to acquire two additional acres, doubling the size of the lakefront park. It also has improved ADA -accessible walkways, a comfort station with restrooms and showers and a parking plaza.

“This is a wonderful spot where you can just sit and think and connect with the lake, and of course swim, but we're not anxious to make this a big activity center. We wanted to build something was respectful of nature and honored our connection with the lakefront,” said Forthofer.

