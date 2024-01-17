Lorain City Council approves controversial apartment complex for those struggling with chronic homelessness

LORAIN, Ohio — News 5 is following through on a plan that's sparked backlash from some in Lorain.

It deals with a supportive housing project for people struggling with chronic homelessness, which, after a close vote Tuesday night, has officially been approved by Lorain City Council.

“This is truly a blessing that this passed,” said Lorain City Councilwoman JoAnne Moon.

On Tuesday evening, Lorain City Council voted six to five in support of a housing project for those experiencing homelessness.

Councilwoman JoAnne Moon tells me News 5’s Remi Murrey she voted in favor of the legislation.

“It’s not so much about homeless,” said Councilwoman JoAnne Moon. “We have a lot of mental issues going on in Lorain, so it’s going to be a good thing.”

Meanwhile, others like Mary Springowski say they’re upset with Tuesday evening's outcome.

“I am absolutely disgusted,” said Mary Springowski. “They’re trying to put a facility on a site that is far too small for it, and it is right at the gateway of the city.”

News 5 first started following this story last June when the Lorain Planning Commission approved the development of a 62-unit apartment building with services for people struggling with chronic homelessness.

CHN Housing Partners and EDEN Incorporated planned to spearhead the project and fill an unused lot on Broadway and West 21st Street in Central Lorain.

However, the idea came with mixed reactions, including concerns from people like Springowski.

“It is a very challenging neighborhood and they have just added to it,” said Springowski.

Springowski and Jayne Morales make it clear they’re not against the project coming to Lorain.

“We don’t want to kick the homeless to the curb. We just want a better location and maybe a better plan,” said Jayne Morales.

“We kept saying to them, where do we want to go. Where can we put this? But because of the money, they had to put it there,” said Moon.

Joyce Early, who has been advocating in support of the project, tells News 5 she believes this is the perfect location to help Lorain address the issue of homelessness.

“We have the highest number of low-income housing in our community, so we have to service those people,” said Joyce Early.

Due to previous feedback from the community, CHN has created a new agreement with the Lorain Police Department, which includes a permanent police substation on-site with officers staffed 28 hours weekly, in addition to a 24-hour front desk and after-hours security guards.

“We have to take care of these people. We brought them here. We have to do what’s right,” said Joyce Early.