ELYRIA, Ohio — A popular public transportation option in Lorain County is safe — for now.

Via LC, the on-demand microtransit rideshare service, will keep rolling for another year after Lorain and Elyria city councils each approved $125,000 this week to keep it running. County leaders are now looking for long-term funding.

Around 16,000 unique riders have used the service since it launched a pilot program in 2024. Some have called it a game-changer.

"I go to doctors’ appointments; I shop at the grocery store. They'll drive me to Walmart, they'll take me to Target, they'll take me to Meijer's. They'll take you almost anywhere you want to go in Lorain and Elyria," said Pamela McAfee.

The Lorain resident said she uses Via LC almost daily and relies on it to get to her multiple jobs.

"To get to public transportation, I actually had to ride my bike blocks to get to a bus stop. That's not an option at all and they don't even come this way at all," McAfee said, adding the fixed route buses only pick up riders every 2 hours.

McAfee first spoke to News 5 in late October, at a public meeting discussing the future of Via LC.

RELATED: Riders, drivers advocate to keep Lorain County rideshare service

"Without Via transit, there's a lot of people here that are going to be out of work," she said at the time.

Now McAfee said she's relieved the service will get her to work through 2027.

"Oh, I was so happy," she said.

Between the cities’ and county’s funding, and an ODOT contribution, there's enough money to keep Via LC afloat through next year, according to Lorain County Commissioner Dave Moore.

"It was the lifeline we needed. Without it, it was shutting down," Moore said.

But the funding is only a temporary solution.

"That's only for a year. What do we do next?" Moore said.

On Friday, the commissioners will hear a presentation on the future of public transportation in the county, including long-term funding ideas. Moore said possible options could include a sales tax or a new levy on the May ballot.

He said the county would like to expand Via, but that would likely require community support.

"We've proved that it works. And now it's time to take it to that next level, and nobody has to worry about next year — are we going to have money for next year?" Moore said.

A Via LC ride costs about the same as a bus fare. McAfee said she and other riders would pay a bit more if it meant keeping the service afloat. She plans to keep advocating for it to continue.

"I think when they see the ridership we have, the amount of people that need it, they will extend it. I'm willing to do what it takes to help extend it," she said.