Majority of people still afraid to drink East Palestine water 6 months later, survey shows

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Life has changed in so many ways for people in East Palestine and News 5 Investigators wanted to gauge whether their opinions have too six months later.

News 5 Investigators conducted a first-ever community survey shortly after the derailment.

In our commitment to following through, we returned to East Palestine to show what’s changed.

For a second time, we took our survey all over the village to see what people thought six months after the derailment about the response, cleanup, water, health, and finances.

Overall, people are still feeling dissatisfied with Norfolk Southern, but some attitudes are softening.

Nearly 56% are somewhat or very dissatisfied with the railroad now. In March, it was nearly 72% surveyed.

News 5

We asked people if they feel the water is safe to drink.

“Uh, I am not sure,” said Jessica Beaver.

Our new survey found overall, the majority of people are still afraid to drink the water, but fewer are reporting concerns. That’s 58% now compared to 70% in our first survey.

“Everybody just gets sort of burned out on it; you’re just going to do what you have to do to get by from day to day and live your life," Beaver said.

Tim McCue lives across the state line about a mile and a half from the derailment site.

“I don’t blame them,” McCue said.

McCue says he buys bottled water still.

“We don’t even give it to dogs or anything," McCue said.

Since the derailment, News 5 has told you about people’s physical health issues they attribute to the derailment.

We asked about that in both our surveys.

Six months later, 42% reported physical health problems, fewer than before when it was 54%.

The most common symptoms then and now are headaches, cough, and respiratory issues.

“My family’s had some symptoms and some issues, and I’m literally three miles as the crow [flies] — not even 2.8 miles directly south from the crash site. So it’s affecting us too,” Beaver said.

Beaver lives just south in Negley.

“It is what it is. I’m just going to keep going, so I don’t know what else to do. I’m outside the range,” she said.

Both times, we asked about mental health and financial impact.

Six months later, more than half reported mental health issues attributed to the derailment — fewer than before.

As far as financial impact, slightly more people are reporting problems — 51% now compared to 46%.

News 5