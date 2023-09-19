Maple Heights man who allegedly killed his pregnant sister and her husband indicted on murder charges

A 29-year-old man who authorities say killed his pregnant sister and her husband has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on multiple charges, including aggravated murder.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Jason Iverson is charged with three counts of aggravated murder, five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and eight counts of felonious assault.

We first told you about the shooting on Sept. 4, when, according to the prosecutor's office, Iverson began an altercation with his sister, 30-year-old Mercedes Iverson, and her husband, 31-year-old Norbert Carter, at Stafford Park during a family picnic.

The victims and Mercedes Iverson's 13-year-old son attempted to leave by entering their vehicle when Jason Iverson followed them and shot at them, grazing the 13-year-old's face, police say.

Carter attempted to flee into the park bathroom when Iverson followed him and shot and killed him before attempting to flee on foot; however, he was arrested at the scene.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. Mercedes Iverson and her unborn child were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Jason and Mercedes Iverson's mother, Cynthia Ivey, of course, is trying to make sense of it all.

She told News 5's DaLaun Dillard earlier this month that the brother and sister had been feuding for a while.

Man kills pregnant sister and her husband during Labor Day picnic

“Siblings have squabbles, you know, they have disagreements, you know, nothing would have ever made me think that it would have gone that far if your son had never gotten violent like this in the past,” said Ivey.

Jason Iverson will be arraigned at a later date.