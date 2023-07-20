Massillon football hazing investigation report reveals there may be up to 6 victims

MASSILLON, Ohio — New details have been revealed in the ongoing Massillon Tigers football hazing investigation in a report released by the Massillon Police Department on July 19.

The police report obtained by News 5 reporter Bob Jones indicated a player was allegedly forced to strip naked from the waist down by a number of football teammates, the June 26 incident reportedly recorded and distributed on Snapchat.

The incident has led the Massillon school district to place head football coach and Athletic Director Nate Moore on paid administrative leave and has several football players facing discipline.

During a July 19 Massillon school board meeting, Superintendent Paul Salvino confirmed the case has been brought to the attention of the Stark County Prosecutor's office. Salvino made it clear Coach Moore was not present when the alleged incidents took place. According to the police report, investigators are looking at up to 15 suspects and as many as six other victims in the case, but Salvino could not get specific about the ongoing investigation.

“We’re still looking into the various aspects of the situation and the situations that occurred and the other issues that may have happened during that time; we’re still on our investigative side of it," Salvino said. "I can tell you I’m very confident in our approach with this, doing this process with fidelity, and I’m sure everybody is anxious to hear more comments, but at this time, we don’t have any additional to give.”

The police report indicated the primary victim in the case was upset with his teammates but said he and his mother agreed they did not want any criminal charges filed in the case.

News 5 is committed to following through on this developing story.