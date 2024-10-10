May Dugan Center marks grand opening of fully renovated building

CLEVELAND — A celebration was held Thursday on Cleveland's West Side as the May Dugan Center marked the grand opening of its now fully renovated building.

For several years, News 5 has told you about the nonprofit’s plans, and on Thursday, I went back to see the new and improved space and learned about another big change on the way.

Nestled on the corner of Bridge Avenue in Cleveland, the May Dugan Center is like the heart of the West Side, pumping life-sustaining resources into the community and from which so much help flows.

Rick Kemm, executive director of the May Dugan Center, says they're thrilled for this new era.

“When started working here in 2008 we were serving 5,000 people,” said Kemm. “Today, I'm very proud to say we're serving over 22,000 people annually.”

Through our reporting over the years, we have shown you the services in action: thousands fed through food distributions, clothed through donations, GEDs obtained through tutoring, and trauma services for crime victims. That's why I went back to see how their new space will better accommodate the growing need.

“That's what makes us unique and really special in the community is that you don't have to go all over town to access those services you can just come here to May Dugan and we will help you,” said Andy Trares, deputy director of the May Dugan Center.

I was at the May Dugan Center just before Christmas 2023 when the eastern portion of the building reopened after renovations, and now the west wing is done — which fully completes the project.

Programs housed in the west wing include services for older adults, like Seniors on the Move. Group members told me Thursday they love the new space.

“Oh, it's beautiful, yes,” the crowd cheered.

Kemm also showed their massive new freezer in the expanded kitchen area.

The new space will allow them to serve one million meals this year, which is a 60% increase in their food distribution, says Trares.

Kemm says the $8 million project would not have been possible without their generous community donors, many of whom are honored throughout the building, and without the support from the city, county, state, and federal government.

But just as the May Dugan Center enters a new season, change is also in the air for Kemm. He is retiring after decades in the nonprofit sector, the last 16 years as executive director at May Dugan.

“It's bittersweet," he said.

Trares will take over. He has been at May Dugan for 13 years and says he is excited to build on a strong foundation.

“Continue to help the community in so many ways and even deeper," said Trares.

Kemm, too, now has his name on the wall at May Dugan.

“It’s truly an honor," he said.

It reflects the heart he's helped keep beating here on Bridge.

“And I hope it'll be around for another 50 years to continue serving people because poverty doesn't go away," said Kemm.

And the center doesn’t just serve that immediate area around the Ohio City neighborhood. As the need has grown, so has their reach.

Also, Trares said their partnership with Cleveland Police is growing in impact, as well.

The Trauma Recovery Program is now in all five police districts. May Dugan specialists help victims of felony crimes, and they're expecting to serve more than 900 victims this year with the new expanded space, nearly doubling their reach.