Renovations almost complete at May Dugan Center

The newly remodeled and expanded space at the May Dugan Center on Cleveland's West Side is 90% done.

"This is such an exciting time here at May Dugan," said Rick Kemm, executive director. "You know, many years ago you were here before we did this massive and wonderful renovation."

Initially, the goal was to raise $5.5 million, but Kemm said inflation bumped up the costs to $7.4 million.

However, there's good news.

"We are at $7.1 million," Kemm said. "We only have $350,000 more dollars to raise to finish the building."

You see it when you walk in; the entryway and front desk are new and greet you with a modern and open feel. The remodeled and expanded space is a blessing, Kemm said.

"It's going to be so impactful with our six core programs," he said.

The number of people for whom the May Dugan Center provides wrap-around services has steadily risen. This new space accommodates the clients, staff, and volunteers.

Kemm showed off the new behavioral health and trauma recovery departments, as well as the newly established refugee resettlement center.

The staff, like therapist and social worker Abby Swiger, say it helps them work more efficiently, and they and the clients love it.

"It's allowed me to keep all my stuff up there, and it's allowed me to really run the group in a way that's meaningful to the clients," said Swiger.

The May Dugan Center is rooted in the legacy of its namesake, the daughter of Irish immigrants who advocated for the poor in this West Side neighborhood from the late 1800s to her passing in the 1970s.

And it lives on in all who work here, like Sarah Edelman, the director of education.

"We have a GED program," she said. "We have ESL. We help with refugee services, teaching cultural orientation, and we have a financial opportunity center, and we do workforce development. So, we do a little bit of everything to help people get on their feet and move forward in life."

Their new space at the education and resource center will allow them to double the number of people served next year, said Kemm.

And, by the way, Edelman is the great-granddaughter of the late May Dugan.

"I think she would love it," said Edelman about what her great-grandmother would think of the new space. "There are so many stories of her doing the same work that we do at the center today."

When News 5 visited in early 2021, Kemm showed us how their old, outdated spaces were bursting at the seams to accommodate the programs and people.

We also saw firsthand how, during the pandemic, the May Dugan Center became one of the largest food pantries in the region.

So, when you see the changes made today, it's clear the remodel and expansion are exactly what they needed to continue operating at the community's caliber of need.

"We couldn't do what we do without the support of the (Greater Cleveland) Food Bank, but we're going to have a brand new food pantry," said Kemm. "It's just stunning; state-of-the-art with a walk-in freezer, which we've never had."

Kemm said none of this would be possible without the support of the city, county, state and community.

"I am just so grateful for the tremendous support that we've received from the local foundations, corporations and individuals who believe in May Dugan's mission, which is to help people enrich and advance their lives and communities," he said. "It's really important."

Thursday night, the center hosted an open house and held its 14th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony.