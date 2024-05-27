Metro45 Cafe Food Truck serves up food but also hope

CLEVELAND — It’s a program aimed at giving some Northeast Ohioans a second chance at success. It’s a workforce on wheels that is creating job opportunities for some who were formerly homeless or in prison.

The Metro45 Café Food Truck is serving up burgers, fries, and chicken. But second chances are also on the menu of the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry food truck.

Brandy Swoveland was homeless.

She said she was living on the streets before going to prison for two years.

“It was all drug related and it just led me to the wrong people, the wrong places, making all the wrong decisions,” Swoveland said.

But she said the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry Workforce Program changed her life.

“Changed it completely, I really had no purpose wasn’t going anywhere, wasn’t doing anything with my life, had no goals,” said Swoveland.

Scott Teaman is the Executive Chef of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries. He oversees the food truck.

“All the workers who are on it are from the program. So, after they get out of their homeless situation or their incarceration I bring them on board,” said Teaman.

All the money raised from the Metro45 Café Food Truck drives the program. The workers get hands-on experience and life lessons.

“We have internships at Marble Room, at LockKeepers, we also have them at Brew Garden out in Middleburg Heights and Strongsville,” Teaman said.

Metro45 Café Food Truck has been so successful organizers said that another truck could be coming down the road.

“Looking for a second food truck, hopefully going to get it, because I’m turning away business,” said Teaman.

“The only thing I would change about the program is expanding it,” said Academic Program Manager Liz Stiles. “We are expanding our employment opportunities, hopefully here, I know Chef wants a new truck. We’re also looking for different restaurant partners who want to take internship students."

Swoveland is thriving.

She’s been out of prison for three years.

She’s grateful and thankful for her second chance at life.

“I have my own place, I own my own car, I have a baby that I take care of, fully support, food in the fridge,” said Swoveland.

“You can see the tangible good that happens when they come back and they succeed,” added Teaman. The food truck travels all over our area for events, festivals, and private bookings. The truck has its own Instagram page to follow for locations of where they will be serving up food.

