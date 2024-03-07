More daycares close as childcare crisis continues post-pandemic, according to study

CLEVELAND — If you've got young kids, you've likely experienced the struggle of finding childcare.

In Cleveland, this issue is more than just a headache for parents—it's reaching crisis levels. With spots limited and waitlists stretching for months, the lack of childcare options is impacting not only families but also the broader community.

New mom Damaris Marshall knows this struggle all too well.

Returning to work after maternity leave, she found herself facing the task of securing quality childcare for her infant daughter.

"I didn't think it would be this hard, being in Cleveland, Ohio, to find childcare," she said.

Marshall's experience reflects a larger trend. According to a 2023 workforce survey by Starting Point, a staggering 60% of childcare providers in Cleveland are operating with reduced capacity or have closed classrooms due to staffing shortages.

This shortage isn't just about finding warm bodies—it's about finding qualified professionals willing to work for wages that often can't compete with other industries.

Nancy Mendez, President and CEO of Starting Point, highlights the challenge.

"In childcare, you have an average of $14 to $15 for someone with an associate's degree. At that rate, childcare centers just can't compete."

The consequences are dire—over 70% of respondents in the survey expressed concerns about their program closing within the next six months due to staffing or financial issues.

The impact of this crisis extends beyond individual families. Businesses across Cleveland are feeling the pinch of a workforce sidelined by the childcare shortage.

The consequences of this crisis are profound.

Quality childcare isn't just about babysitting—it's about laying the foundation for a child's future success. Early childhood education (ages 0-5) sets the stage for cognitive and emotional development, shaping a child's trajectory in school and beyond.

For parents, access to reliable childcare is essential for pursuing employment and education, leading to financial stability for their families. Yet, with childcare costs skyrocketing and availability dwindling, many parents are left with few options.

There are resources available for those looking for referrals for their children. Starting Point has a database that is updated often with open spots around the area. If you want to check out that resource, click HERE.