More than 1 year after 3-year-old Ashton's death, family pushing for more awareness

ELYRIA, Ohio — A life lost too soon but a legacy that will live on forever.

“It’s amazing what an impact he left on everybody that they still recognize us, and they still know his story,” said Tara Taylor, Ashton’s mom.

The first time News 5’s Remi Murrey met Joseph and Tara Taylor was when Ashton was in the fight of his life.

“No kid deserves to go through what Ashton went through. No family deserves to go through what we went through, so that’s what we’re fighting for,” said Joseph Taylor, Ashton’s dad.

Since his passing, it’s been a long 15 months for the family as they continue to grieve the loss of Ashton, who died from pediatric brain cancer at just 3 years old.

“We have to learn how to live again without him,” said Tara.

Tara admits this journey has been heavy for everyone.

“It’s hard, but they’re doing amazing and we’re hanging in there the best that we can,” said Tara.

Another way Tara and Joe said they're pushing through the grief is by raising awareness for pediatric brain cancer.

“We get to tell his story and express how only 4% of the government funding goes to childhood cancer and then less than one percent of that four percent goes to pediatric brain tumor research,” said Tara.

As pediatric brain cancer awareness month comes to an end, his family is calling for change.

“Getting to people and helping them understand what’s going on and how little funding there is and the fact that there needs to be change; that these kids deserve more than what they’re getting,” said Joe.

According to doctors at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, pediatric brain cancer occurs when a child, teenager or young adult experiences an abnormal growth in the brain that becomes a tumor.

Dr. Stacey Zahler said one of the signs that occurs in patients is a severe headache that is associated with vomiting when a child first wakes up.

Other symptoms, she said, include a change in vision, irregular behavior, seizure activity and shaking.

“About 5,000 pediatric patients per year in the United States will be diagnosed with a brain tumor; so, in general, that's quite rare, but it is the most common cause of death in pediatric cancer,” said Zahler, a Pediatric Oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

While Zahler said some ‘pediatric brain’ cancers are curable, some of the slower-growing tumors are not, which is why she and Ashton’s family say keeping the conversation going is so important.

“It’s not okay. Like something has to change,” said Tara.

If there is anyone in raising awareness around pediatric brain cancer, the family welcomes you to join their fight as they continue to grieve.