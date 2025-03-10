'My recommendation is having daily updates:' Cleveland Municipal Court shutdown enters its 3rd week

CLEVELAND — The shutdown of Cleveland Municipal and Housing Court is now in its third week.

Arraignments for people in jail are still happening, but that’s about it.

The question has not been answered as to when things will be fully restored.

On day 11 of the cyber attack, there are more security staff roaming the halls than people trying to settle up cases.

The court administration will only say the investigation continues.

“They provide so many services to so many people constantly. It really affects people’s lives. So I think even being down for a day is very noticeable,” said Alex Hamerstone with information security consultant company, TrustedSec.

It was Feb. 23 when the cyber attack happened. One week later, the state’s cyber-response force completed its mission at Cleveland Municipal Court.

Ohio Cyber-Response Force: 'Mission ended' at Cleveland Municipal Court

“It may be because they’ve stopped the threat, they've stopped any bleeding, they've gotten rid of any access the attackers may have had and now we’re in a phase of rebuilding things,” Hamerstone said.

But people like Willie Phelps can’t get things done, like trying to settle a dispute with his landlord.

On top of all of that, Phelps is worried about his personal information.

"Are we going to get our identities stolen? What is the impact of this?" Phelps questioned.

No one is answering our questions despite repeated requests.

Like who attacked the court’s systems, whether the attacker demanded a ransom, or if personal information of court workers and citizens was compromised or at risk.

“My recommendation is having daily updates right, even if they’re written or press conferences, just to let people know even if the answer is we don’t yet know, but people are very concerned,” Hamerstone said.

Hamerstone does not have insider knowledge of this attack. But says in the absence of information, people will speculate and concerns will rise.

“I really do think there’s a higher responsibility for organizations who have access to your data that you don’t have a choice in to make sure we’re keeping it safe,” Hamerstone said.

So why the secrecy?

"You want to make sure the information you’re sharing with the public is what actually happened to tamp down speculation things like that and give the right message. It may also be they’re still figuring it out they may not know,” Hamerstone said.