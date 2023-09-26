N. Ridgeville Police Chief 'on his best behavior,' mayor says, after reports of verbal abuse, micromanagement

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — The city of North Ridgeville is keeping a close eye on its police chief after a legal review pointed to serious concerns about the work environment.

News 5 Investigators first reported this summer allegations that verbal abuse by the police chief was the reason officers left.

A new report released last week says the chief should keep his job but under tight constraints.

“The behavior that people had to experience over the years was disheartening,” North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran said.

Corcoran says his police chief will be under close scrutiny at the police department.

“We’re supposed to meet on at least a weekly basis and make sure these things are being followed," Corcoran said.

Back in June, a union attorney revealed morale problems, with nearly 80% having no confidence in the chief.

“Usually, it revolves around the way the chief interacts with these folks using verbally abusive language,” said Brian Holb with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.

An independent law review was done.

The results pointed to serious concerns with Chief Michael Freeman, including micromanagement, how he treats employees, and his role in motivating and retaining people.

“Following the recommendations in the report of the outside experts, I believe that he should stay in his position following their recommendations, and we’ll work on improving,” Corcoran said.

The review found the chief is overly involved on the front line. Nearly every employee had several stories about being publicly or privately berated, and the chief doesn’t think retention and motivation are his responsibility.

The mayor says the chief’s mind has changed about retention being his job and has delegated some responsibilities.

Corcoran says he spoke with an officer before the report came out.

“They mentioned the chief was on his best behavior,” Corcoran said.

The legal review did not recommend termination, but rather several mandates, including leadership training and having a specific reporting procedure for harassment.

“It's just something extra we’ll add to my plate,” Corcoran said.

A veteran North Ridgeville officer and union rep posted on social media about the review, not in any official capacity.

He called the recommendation a kid-glove approach, but says if micromanagement gets addressed, it will go a long way in changing the culture.

News 5 Investigators asked the mayor whether he is confident the culture will change.

“I’m very confident right now. I think there’s been a change,” Corcoran said.

Chief Freeman declined an interview. In the report, he denied any wrongdoing while admitting to certain behaviors and felt his level of competency and his other protocols and policies are intended to promote safety, reduce liability, and operate efficiently.