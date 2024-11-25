New safety features in Public Square for this year's Christmas tree lighting ceremony

CLEVELAND — Monday marks one year since two teens were shot after the annual Christmas tree lighting at Cleveland Public Square.

Visitors will notice safety improvements for this year’s WinterLand event on Saturday.

If you haven’t been to Public Square recently, there is a new high-tech camera on the grounds, and for the tree lighting, there is some security you won’t see.

The clock is winding down to the event with last-minute decorating and preparations for the skating rink.

“It’s become a staple for downtown families,” Senior VP of Operations for Downtown Cleveland, Ed Eckart, said.

Last year, a double shooting dominated the headlines.

Two teens shot and wounded in Cleveland Public Square.

Two teens shot, injured in Public Square Saturday night

“Personally, I was so saddened and disappointed when I got that call last year there was a shooting on Public Square,” Eckart said.

One year ago, Cleveland police first got a report of teens fighting. It was about two hours after the tree lighting.

"They're fighting and running. Shots fired, shots fired,” heard on the police radio call.

The gunfire wounded a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Surveillance video from the Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument captured people scattering in all directions and officers taking cover with guns drawn.

Mother questions safety after 2023 Public Square shooting.

Mother has questions for Mayor Bibb following terrifying experience after tree lighting

Allison Gilgenbach and her husband protected their two daughters inside Tower City.

"I picked up the kids and I just held both of them because I had no idea what was going on," Gilgenbach said.

This September, a juvenile court judge sentenced a teen boy for shooting into a crowd.

“People have an honest kind of concern or questioning around whether downtown is safe, and downtown is safe,” Eckart said.

Cleveland police refused to speak with News 5 Investigators about this year’s event.

Eckart says his organization is prepared.

“This is our Public Square in Cleveland. We don't want to turn it into a military zone but there’s that fine balance,” Eckart said.

Last month, they installed a smart camera.

The city’s Real Time Crime Center can tap into the live feed.

New high-tech camera installed in Public Square.

Notice the robots downtown? Here's why they are there

Eckart says they also monitor social media at the emergency operations center for things like street takeovers to stop any trouble before it gets downtown.

“There has been no negative or derogatory information that has been uncovered. I would say we're all watching the weather right now,” Eckart said.

“100% it was a very unfortunate situation last year,” said Fahrenheit Owner and Chef Rocco Whalen.

Whalen says Clevelanders really love the holidays, and the WinterLand festivities are no exception.

“100% excitement how can you not be the way the city is, the way the Cavs are playing downtown is not just gentrified and up and coming it's here I wouldn’t have done the things I did in the spaces I have based on that,” Whalen said.

Whalen says if there are problems, finding a police officer shouldn’t be hard.

“Right over our shoulders CPD with their lights on right over there is CPD I speak words based on this is my community this is my neighborhood I chose to come and be a part of so get out get ready and bundle up because we’re ready to go,” Whalen said.

In a statement, Bedrock said anyone visiting Tower City under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them.

The WinterLand event begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, including pre-show festivities with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Click here to read more about WinterLand.