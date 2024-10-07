New school resource officer provides comfort for students

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — With school threats increasing across Northeast Ohio and the country, school resource officers are critical to keeping campuses safe.

News 5 reported last November that the Fairview Park School District was hiring its first school resource officer as part of security upgrades.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley visited Fairview High School to see how the change impacts students.

Fairview Park Police Patrolman Kevin McLaughlin accepted the role of school resource officer earlier this year. He graduated from Fairview High School in 2008. School safety has changed a lot since McLaughlin was in school.

"When I went to school here back in 2008, we had open doors and now doors are locked so people can't get in that we don't know," said McLaughlin.

Fairview High School seniors Julia Gordon and J.R. Beato said they're concerned about school shootings and threats, but having McLaughlin on campus is comforting.

"I like it because we're more safe and students feel safe, so I think it's amazing," said Beato.

"We were safe before, but now with the resource officer, I feel like we all feel a little bit more safe and more protected that he's around and he gets to know the students," said Gordon.

McLaughlin said it's important for him to be approachable and accessible.

"Building that relationship so that they trust me so if something does happen or they hear something, they feel comfortable and they come to me," said McLaughlin.

"I think it's nice that we have people around us that at least I feel safe with," said Beato.

McLaughlin hopes that gives parents peace of mind.

"They should feel good that their kids are in good hands with the administration and hopefully I do a good job, too," said McLaughlin.

