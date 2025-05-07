New UH study shows decline in heart disease deaths in Portage County

RAVENNA, Ohio — Portage County has one of the highest rates of cardiovascular mortality in Ohio, according to a study by University Hospitals.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley learned about efforts to reduce the trend in September 2024.

Now, new data shows a significant decrease in cardiovascular disease deaths in Portage County between 2016 and 2019, especially among older adults.

Leaders at the University Hospitals Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute at UH Portage Medical Center credit the recent addition of a catheterization lab and preventative screen programs.

Dr. Anjan Gupta, Interventional Cardiologist at University Hospitals Harrington Heart and Vascular Institute at UH Portage Medical Center, told Tarpley there is a growing need for specialized care in rural areas.

"Before they had to travel to Cleveland, they had to travel to Akron for their care, but since I started the program, I was able to provide this care 24/7 to the patients close to home," said Gupta. "So giving a good quality care close to home, to the patients, especially in these rural communities, I think is a very, very important thing."

The catheterization lab was funded by the Portage Medical Center Foundation and donations from community members.

