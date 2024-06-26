No Surf House seeing more musicians utilizing its free or low-rate lodging

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio has a growing music scene, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, venues have been struggling to book artists. At the same time, smaller acts coming to Cleveland, worry about staying without busting their budgets.

In January, we told you about a local man who was looking to change that by offering them cheaper housing; now it’s up and running, but there’s still work to be done.

Jamie Wyatt is a singer-songwriter who fell in love with music when she was young.

“I pride myself in bringing people to country music,” said Wyatt.

So, for almost two decades, she's lived the life of a musician, continuously on the road with her signature hat and all of her bandmates.

“I traveled with a full band, whereas like a lot of singer songwriters that just go solo,” said Wyatt.

But, going on tour isn’t always cheap; at times, it'll cost them $800 a night just for lodging.

“Even if you double up you need three hotel rooms at night. And as of recently hotel rooms have like skyrocketed in in gases,” said Wyatt.

This is exactly why Jason Hamad created the No Surf House.

“We provide lodging for touring musicians when they're coming through Cleveland,” said Hamad.

We first spoke to Jason in January when the house was still empty; the goal with his non-profit is to provide free or subsidized stays to musicians.

No Surf House offering free or low rate lodging to touring musicians

RELATED: No Surf House offering free or low-rate lodging to touring musicians

He hopes this will not only attract artists on tight budgets but bring more talent to the land as well.

“It's not going to change Cleveland’s economy like the Super Man movie, but it's a little bit here and there that just helps out Cleveland,” said Jason.

Since our story aired, they've gotten multiple donations, as well as guests, including Jaime, who refuses to let costs stop her from doing what feeds her soul.

“Writing songs is why I’m here. That's it. Like it doesn't have to have monetary success,” said Wyatt.

So, while the No Surf House provides bands with rest and encouragement, each will then leave a note of their own on the wall.

“It's really assuring and comforting and it's like okay, people do love music. Because there's sometimes I feel like do they just not love music? And I don't understand how can they not love music? But I do because then there's people like Jason’s No Surf house,” said Wyatt.

So far, the house has the first two floors renovated— but they're raising money to install air conditioning and to begin work on the third floor. For more information on how you can donate, click here.