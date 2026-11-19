PARMA, Ohio. — Library users across Northeast Ohio are being asked to reset their account passwords after a cybersecurity incident involving third-party vendors exposed personal information belonging to library patrons.

Cuyahoga County Public Library, Akron-Summit County Public Library and Westlake Porter Public Library have all confirmed cybersecurity incidents involving outside vendors that provide services related to customer accounts.

The libraries say the incidents are part of a broader issue affecting multiple library systems and vendor systems across the country.

According to Cuyahoga County Public Library and Westlake Porter Public Library, the incident occurred Sunday, November 15, and was discovered the following day. Cuyahoga County says it was notified by an affected vendor on November 17.

Cuyahoga County and Westlake Porter each reported incidents involving two vendors, while Akron-Summit County reported three.

Information that appears to have been accessed includes patrons' names, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, usernames and library card numbers.

Cuyahoga County and Akron-Summit County also listed home branch information among the potentially exposed data.

The libraries say plain-text passwords and customer borrowing histories were not accessed.

Cuyahoga County also says attackers did not access system-wide circulation information.

Cuyahoga County and Westlake Porter say they took immediate steps to secure their systems after learning of the incident.

Akron-Summit County also says its systems are secure.

As a precaution, Cuyahoga County and Akron-Summit County have temporarily taken their mobile apps offline.

What should library users do?

All three library systems strongly recommend that patrons reset their library account PINs or passwords.

Officials also recommend using strong passwords that are at least 12 characters long and include uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters.

Patrons should also monitor their library accounts for unusual activity and be cautious of unexpected emails, text messages or phone calls claiming to come from their library.

Do not click suspicious links or provide passwords or personal information in response to unexpected messages.

Customers should also remember that changing a library account password does not automatically change login credentials for separate services such as Libby or Hoopla.

The libraries say investigations are ongoing, with affected vendors working alongside cybersecurity specialists to determine what happened and strengthen security protections.

Additional updates will be shared through the libraries' official websites.