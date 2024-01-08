Northeast Ohio's first breast milk dispensary now a donor drop-off site as well

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — It has been a little more than a year since Northeast Ohio’s first breast milk bank dispensary opened, and now, it’s adding another service to help mothers and babies: it’s now a donor site, as well.

Breastfeeding Medicine of Northeast Ohio in South Euclid is now a donor breast milk drop-off depot for the OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank in Columbus.

Dr. Ann Witt founded Breastfeeding Medicine of Northeast Ohio 16 years ago and says the need for pasteurized donor milk is growing.

"There's increasing need for pasteurized donor milk for both in the hospitals and NICUs, as well as in the outpatient setting," said Witt. "Just over the holidays, the donor milk bank in Columbus was at a limit of how much they had in availability of pasteurized donor milk, and there's increasing need and demand."

News 5 talked with Dr. Witt last year as Breastfeeding Medicine of Northeast Ohio became a dispensary.

Now, we're following through as they continue to expand services to improve outcomes for mothers and babies and become the first outpatient site at home where both pasteurized human donor milk can be obtained with a prescription and dropped off by approved donors.

Witt said the service is critical.

"Breastfeeding is a wonderful start for families," she said. "It has health benefits for both moms and babies, and there are so many barriers for families in succeeding in their own goals that the more supports we can have, the better."

Witt says it's most used as bridge milk — to help bridge the time between leaving the hospital until a mother's milk supply increases at home.

Hannah Blake was one of the first to use the dispensary when it opened in late 2022 and told News 5 last year, when her baby Laurel was just a few days old, "having that option as we transitioned home was such a blessing."

One year later, we checked in with the mother and daughter. Both are thriving.

"Thanks to the donor milk and the continued support from Breastfeeding Medicine of Northeast Ohio, I’ve been able to fulfill my dream of breastfeeding for one year!" Blake said. "I still hope to donate milk someday, once Laurel and I have finished our breastfeeding relationship.”

Breastfeeding Medicine of Northeast Ohio is hosting a donor milk drive on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 2-4 p.m. at their location of 2054 S Green Rd. in South Euclid. Click here for details.

Staff will be there for the screening process, which includes a blood test. You can also schedule an appointment if you're unable to attend the drive.

"It's a wonderful gift," said Witt.

New this year: Ohio law changed for Medicaid patients to expand eligibility beyond hospitalized preemies for coverage of pasteurized human donor milk. The hope is it will allow for more flexibility for a doctor to say a baby needs it and they can get it.