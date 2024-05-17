Officers being called heroes after helping save a 15-year-old shooting victim

AKRON — Akron Police Officers Dylan Thompson and Michael Hudson are being called "heroes" after jumping into action to help a 15-year-old girl who had been shot.

"This job is not all running and gunning and chasing bad guys. I signed up for this job to help the community," said Officer Dylan Thompson. Thompson, alongside Officer Michael Hudson and countless other officers, rushed to Joy Park Homes on May 2.

Officers help save life of 15-year-old girl shot in Akron

Officer Thompson said he feels "relieved" Arianna Bell is recovering well. Thompson said, "my heart breaks especially with juveniles that are victims. It is just senseless."

Body camera footage shows Officers Thompson and Hudson helping and comforting Bell. "Luckily, he was close by, so we were able to get here quick," said Officer Michael Hudson.

Officer Hudson controlled the growing crowd, concerned about the young shooting victim, while Officer Thompson gave first aid.

"I noticed that there was a small penetration in her shirt, and we found that she had been shot two times in the chest or at least hit two times in the chest," said Thompson.

Officer Thompson said he applied two "chest seals." Technology Akron Police Captain Michael Miller said played a huge part in saving the teen's life.

"You put it over the wound, and it allows the air to escape from the chest to prevent the lung from collapsing and causing fatal injuries," said Thompson.

Tatyanna Bell, Arianna's mother, told News 5 that her daughter is home and recovering well, "me as a mother, I'm hurt, angry, I'm confused. I'm everything a mother would be."

Bell said her daughter was just being a teenager, outside enjoying time with friends, when she became the victim of violence.

"A lot of us on the department have kids and when we go to critical incidents involving a minor, it can be gut-wrenching," said Hudson.

"I'm happy that I was put in a position to be able to help," said Thompson.