OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Chagrin Falls' Two & Company celebrates inclusion & Cleveland history in new space

We've returned to Chagrin Falls—where a nonprofit that helps everyone find employment continues to expand its reach and change countless lives.

Two & Company is on the move and continuing to erase labels and create opportunities for all.

They've officially opened a brand new facility in Chagrin Falls along East Washington Street.

The founder says the space will allow them to better spread their message and help sustain the organization for the future.

"It's very surreal to finally be here and see this big transformation," Shari Hunter, Founder of Two & Company and the Two Foundation, said.

It's a true pinch-me moment for Hunter, her family and the team within the Two & Company and the Two Foundation.

"We wanna be the heart of the community to really change our community," Hunter said.

"This is a family affair here. This is a place that's built on love," Christian Hunter, President of Two & Company and the Two Foundation, said.

"Everything is so nice. It's just such a happy environment," Mira Hanft, Two & Company staffer, said.

After 10 years at their smaller rented spot in a strip mall down the road, Hunter's Northeast Ohio non-profit and business are now calling the former Euro Motor Sports Building along East Washington Street their permanent home.

Stepping foot inside, you'd hardly recognize the prior business. Hunter admits it took a little convincing to set up shop here.

Their new location is now twice the size, with roughly twice the staff in a building they own.

The property has been overhauled.

"We have the Higbees tables and chairs from the old Silver Grille," Hunter said.

Holiday window displays of Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the children also came from the beloved downtown department store.

"It was amazing because yes, they were dirty and kind of disheveled. But when we plugged them in they all worked," Hunter said.

Brass pieces from the Terminal Tower can be found in the boutique and lounge area.

Hunter says customers have gotten choked up over the old-school Cleveland odes.

"It's just a love letter to the city, and everything we grew up on," Hunter said.

Hunter stresses kindness is at their core.

The Two operates as a training ground and place of employment for countless adults.

Hanft told News 5 that she started as a client and got word about The Two from the Department of Developmental Disabilities.

She now works in the front of the house and education department.

Hanft credits the nonprofit for changing and saving her life.

"Who knows where I would've been? I'm so glad I'm here," Hanft said.

Hunter hopes Two & Company and the Two Foundation will operate as a blueprint for generations to come and show society—that there's nothing special here.

She says it's for all abilities.

"We have over 113 companies at this point hiring from us. So, we are making matches, and we never go away," Hunter said.

Two & Company also has an in-house high school program where they train seniors for the workforce.

Hunter credits generous donors and community supporters for making the move happen and contributing to efforts.

Money raised from Two & Company's brick-and-mortar store and restaurant —all go back to funding the nonprofit.

The Two is actively enrolling students and community members.

