Opening date for new Brunswick High School pushed back

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A change in the timeline has pushed the opening date back for the new Brunswick High School.

Brunswick City School District originally planned to open the new building at the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

However, according to a statement released last Tuesday, this will now happen at the start of the 2027-2028 school year, which parents like Erin Evert say is discouraging news.

“Really disappointed. My son is a freshman, so them pushing it back means he won’t get to experience the new school,” said Brunswick City School District parent Erin Evert.

In the letter, officials explain the reason for the delay, which came after ThenDesign Architects (TDA) and Hammond Construction discovered they needed more time to deliver a building that met the high standards and budgetary requirements of the Brunswick community.

The district even looked at expediting the new high school’s opening to January 2027.

However, the district said this plan would have negatively impacted student learning and safety since the building would have been unfinished while construction continued both inside and around the facility.

“Another year of that, kind of disappointing for him,” said Evert.

The district also said opening earlier would have taken money away from educational enhancements, which Superintendent Jason Niedermeyer told News 5 is needed during an interview back in January.

“Ultimately, we have failing systems in our high school, and we know that it needs to be replaced,” Niedermeyer said.

News 5 has been following through on this story since September 2022, when we toured the inside of the building and saw the high school’s conditions just before the November 2022 election.

In January 2023, we returned and learned the bond issue fell shy of nearly 900 votes.

Yet, the district refused to give up and placed the proposal back on the ballot this past May, where voters in the community voted 53% to 46% to approve the BCSD construction bond.

Now, the district said it’s all a matter of opening in 2027.

“I have an eighth-grade son so I’m hoping he gets to experience it,” said Evert.

News 5 is committed to following through on this developing story.

If you have a story you would like for me to follow through on, email me at remi.murrey@wews.com.