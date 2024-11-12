Parkinson's Disease patients find hope in lobby of Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — Nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson's Disease. Playhouse Square is rolling out a new program to help a growing number of patients.

It's important outreach because the number of cases in the U.S. is expected to rise to 1.2 million over the next five years.

Last month, I circled back with the Beachwood non-profit InMotion to highlight its new collaboration with Shaker Rocks, an indoor climbing gym, to give Parkinson's patients a new way to keep moving.

Indoor rock climbers share common struggle on journey up the wall

RELATED: What these Parkinson's patients are doing is pretty amazing

I followed through yet again on the latest program taking center stage at Playhouse Square.

Typically, Broadway musicals in the Connor Palace happen on stage. However, earlier this month, an actor from "A Beautiful Noise, A Neil Diamond Musical" was belting out "Sweet Caroline" in front of a crowd gathered in the theater lobby.

Among those reaching out, touching hands, was Morton Smith Jr. and his wife Barbara.

The movement here was intentional.

"I didn't know what to think once I was diagnosed. I said oh, man, is this the end," said Smith.

Smith, like many people living with Parkinson's Disease, often withdraw from society as they experience physical and cognitive issues.

"Why should you stop enjoying the theatre," said Craig Hassall, President, CEO Playhouse Square.

In its continued mission to bring the performing arts to everyone in Northeast Ohio, Playhouse Square is now hosting classes for Parkinson's patients.

"When we first floated the idea with the trustees, it was unanimous support," said Hassall.

The classes not only create much-needed community, but they help keep symptoms in check.

"You can do this with drumming, singing, dance movement, a whole range of performing arts activities," said Hassall.

As for why it works — when a patient is focused on the music and movement, they are not necessarily thinking about their symptoms.

"That is definitely one way of looking at it. It can be a distraction," said Dr. Xin Xin Yu, Cleveland Clinic Neurologist.

Yu said there is increasing evidence that programs like this help.

"These complementary treatments for one, they're very fun, but they also help our patients to move better to connect with others," said Yu.

Another benefit of this kind of intervention is people participating can reshape the connectivity in their brain.

"I feel very grateful to be living in Cleveland, where you know, such wonderful resource exists," said Yu.

It's a resource that gives Morton Smith a reason to leave the house and maintain the mobility he needs to live without limits.

"It's drawing me out again," said Smith.

Hassall said a similar program he helped run in London had a two-and-half-year wait.

He suspects that as word spreads about the program at Playhouse Square, interest will spike.

The goal is to host these classes once a week initially, but the demand may eventually require them every day.