Parma police arrest 3 men accused of allegedly damaging city's flamingo

WEWS
Posted at 11:16 AM, May 30, 2024
Parma police have arrested three men who are accused of allegedly damaging the city's flamingo statute.

Police arrested two 25-year-old men and a 24-year-old man. They have been charged with vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree.

Early Saturday morning, the flamingo located next to the Parma script sign was removed, according to Parma Police.

The flamingo was taken around 5 a.m. on West Ridgewood Drive, with only one of its feet remaining in its original spot, police said.

The remainder of the flamingo was found about 50 feet away from where it belongs, and it was damaged, police said.

