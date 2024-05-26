Parma script sign flamingo found damaged after removed from location

Early Saturday morning, the flamingo located next to the Parma script sign was removed, according to Parma Police.

The flamingo was taken around 5 a.m. on West Ridgewood Drive, with only one of its feet remaining in its original spot, police said.

The remainder of the flamingo was found about 50 feet away from where it belongs, and it was damaged, police said.

Parma Police Department

A resident in the area caught the people who allegedly took the flamingo on their security camera.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.