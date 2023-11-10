Pepper Pike voters approve plan to add sidewalks

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — After what some residents say has been a long time coming, sidewalks will soon be added to several streets in Pepper Pike.



We don’t just report the initial story—we follow through to its conclusion. Read and watch our previous reporting on this story below and see more stories that

We don’t just report the initial story—we follow through to its conclusion. Read and watch our previous reporting on this story below and see more stories that we've followed through on here. Local News Is Pepper Pike ready for sidewalks? Remi Murrey

“I love the bigger lots but one of the first things we all noticed when we moved in here — no sidewalks,” said Pepper Pike resident William Thompson.

Still, Thompson says he decided to move to Pepper Pike anyway, not expecting his concerns would one day be heard.

“The number one thing the residents expressed as a concern, as for myself too, was the lack of sidewalks, and it’s also the number one reason people decided they would move out,” said Thompson.

But now, Thompson said he and others feel a sense of relief now that sidewalks will be added on Lander Road, South Woodland and Shaker Boulevard.

“Very excited,” said Thompson. “We needed to do something.”

On the other hand, there are people like Laurie who have been living on Lander Road for almost 30 years.

She did not want to go on camera Thursday, but she tells News 5 she’s concerned with increased traffic, potential destruction to her and other neighbor’s property and how long everything will take.

“I understand the sense of history and wanting to preserve that and very much respect it,” said Thompson.

Before sidewalks are added, Mayor Richard Bain says the city council still has to figure out funding, and then determine a design from the city’s engineer.

“Overall, to put in all three streets, it’s about $3 and a half million, plus or minus. It hasn’t been engineered or designed yet, but that’s rough ball estimate of what the engineer is predicting,” said Bain.

Bain says most, if not all, of the council has committed to respecting the community’s decision, so he expects the city to begin construction sometime next year.

“We received a call yesterday from an 89-year-old resident who wanted to know how soon will this be in, they’re excited to start utilizing it because they don’t feel safe walking on the large thoroughfares, so it’s good for a diverse array of our population and I think in the end, people’s apprehensions will subside, and they’ll find this is a really good thing for the community,” said Bain.