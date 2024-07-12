'Pleasantly surprised, not an eyesore.' Parma's Upper Ridgewood Basin officially completed

PARMA, Ohio — In Parma, a beloved community lake has officially been drained and transformed into a catch basin.

This follows years of flooding and property damage to homes in the area.

News 5 has covered the controversial project since the very beginning and spoke with neighbors who previously fought against it and those who said it was a necessary change.

Here's what's happening with Parma's Upper Ridgewood Catch Basin project

RELATED: Parma's Upper Ridgewood Catch Basin to be completed end of September; fencing not going anywhere until spring

Now—The Upper Ridgewood Basin is completed.

Crews removed the green mesh fencing that so many people despised.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District says the catch basin is working properly.

They say it will prevent property damage for years to come—regardless of how people may initially feel about it.

"Do I miss it? I do.... But I am pleasantly surprised," Alexander Simic of Parma said.

Nearly two years and two prior interviews later, Simic has changed his tune over the now-completed Upper Ridgewood Catch Basin.

It sits steps away from his Roycroft Drive home.

"I'm happy with it. I didn't think I would be, but it's alright," Simic said.

His opinion is a total 180 from our August 2022 and September 2023 pieces—where he fought to Save Ridgewood Lake with signage in his front window.

He then vehemently opposed the construction, project and anything that had to do with it.

"Doesn't look that great. Kinda ruins the whole park. Park has almost no activity right now," Simic said.

As News 5 Followed-Through and followed construction crews for the last year, Simic now can't seem to stay away.

"What is your favorite part of this? I like this little trail. This nice little trail. I walk my dog here pretty much every night," Simic said.

He and his neighbors have a clearer view of the $3.3 million Upper Ridgewood Basin at Anthony Zielinski Park.

Crews overhauled the space, adding the walking trail, several trees, plants and plenty of landscaping around it.

Ridgewood Lake is now just a memory for many.

"I grew up actually down that first street. So I've seen it as a lake, used it as a lake, fished in it, ice skated on it, I sort of miss it," Kathy Cavalier of Parma said.

Jenn Elting, Spokesperson for Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, says dredging the lake was necessary,

especially after so many folks experienced property damage caused by prior flooding in the area.

"The Upper Ridgewood basin in Parma will prevent a lot of downstream flooding. It's not guaranteed to prevent everything, if we have really large 100-year level storm events. But for a typical rain event-- that would have ordinarily caused flooding--it's absolutely working. It's absolutely doing its job," Elting said.

During recent rain events—the basin filled up and you see a stream.

Some neighbors say it mirrors the prior Ridgewood Lake.

Elting says the work was extensive and is beyond what the naked eye can take in.

Crews replaced the outlets and inlets and installed micro pools.

"It's gonna be beautiful once the vegetation is fully established out of the site. The Upper Ridgewood basin was designed to help with a lot of downstream flooding," Elting said.

Simic says while change was initially tough, the end result seemingly works.

And for that, he's relieved.

"I haven't heard about any flooding. It should help. It should mitigate it. I'm happy with how it turned out. I'm actually at peace. I was worried," Simic said.

While 99% of the project is completed, officials are saying the native species around the basin need some time to grow.

They're asking visitors to please stay off the greenspace.

A dedication of the basin is planned for August 3.

News 5 also reached out to the city of Parma about the completion of the project.

Mayor Tim DeGeeter said in a statement:

“We appreciate NEORSD’s investment in Big Creek Upper Ridgewood Basin. The new green infrastructure basin enhances our Anthony Zielinski Park with its story walk – created in partnership with Cuyahoga County Public Library – interpretive boards, benches and scenic walkway. In addition to these aesthetic features, its primary purpose is to keep water out of residents’ basements."

He added, “Our administration, city council and partners – NEORSD and West Creek Conservancy – are tackling stormwater management every day. Ridgewood Basin is one of those projects. Next, West Creek Veterans Basin, a similar green infrastructure project, will enhance our beautiful Veterans Memorial Park.”

The project was paid for through the NEORSD Regional Stormwater Management Program.

The fee is part of your bill.

The average homeowner pays around $5 per month.

News 5 will continue to track the progress of the project.

