Police still looking for fugitive wanted in 2023 Northeast Ohio crime spree

CLEVELAND — A crime spree stretching from Cleveland to Shaker Heights, Orange and Warrensville Heights that played out between Nov. 12 and Dec. 1, 2023, has law enforcement’s attention again.

Ten robberies in less than three weeks, a spree of terror unleashed on unsuspecting workers and customers at area businesses. Surveillance cameras captured a trio of men armed with guns, jumping over counters, grabbing cash even kicking, beating, and punching innocent store employees.

“There’s victims out there, and there are folks that are not sleeping at night knowing that he’s out there. We need to bring this to closure for them,” said Brian Fitzgibbon, chief deputy with the U.S. Marshals.

Police said the assailants even beat and robbed customers who were at the wrong place at the wrong time. The group is accused of robbing restaurants, smoke shops, retail stores and gas stations.

We were there in late February when prosecutors and police held a news conference about the alleged trio of thieves.

Since then, two of the three men have been arrested. One remains on the run; he is identified as 21-year-old Damien Matthews.

Police looking for man accused of robbing 10 Northeast Ohio stores last year

Matthews was indicted on aggravated robbery, kidnapping, robbery, assault, felonious assault, and weapons charges. Police said he is from the Cleveland area, and they believe he is still in Northeast Ohio.

“Who knows what he is capable of doing moving forward, so we need to get him as soon as possible,” said Fitzgibbon.

“We still believe this person is a threat to the public,” said Ryan Bokoch, Supervisor Crime Strategies Unit, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fitzgibbon said he has managed to stay one step ahead of law enforcement.

“All he has to do is make one mistake, and we’re waiting for that mistake,” said Fitzgibbon.

“We’re asking for the public’s help again,” said Bokoch.

There is a reward being offered for information leading to Matthews's arrest. If you have information, call the USMS at 1-866-4-WANTED or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous.