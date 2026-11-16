WELLINGTON, Ohio — The Lorain County fairgrounds are transforming for a weekend of professional rodeo competition, expected to draw thousands of fans.

The first rodeo event for the Ross Expo Center also punctuates an effort to make the venue a year-round destination and revenue stream for the fairgrounds.

On Monday, trucks were packing the floor with enough earth to support two days of pro rodeo events.

"[We have] a bulldozer, a skid steer, two dump trucks and a lot of manpower," rodeo announcer Matt McGee said. "It's going to take them about 24 hours and probably about 150 tons of dirt.”

He explained that the clay and sand mix had been stored in the fairgrounds’ horse arena for three weeks, so it would be dry enough for competition-quality conditions.

"It’ll be about a foot and a half thick, and we'll just start working on it as soon as they get it all packed down. We'll start working it up so it'll be really good by Friday," McGee said. "From no cowboys to rodeo arena in less than 48 hours.”

It was a dramatic transformation from the expo center’s previous purpose: Hosting a holiday-themed event.

“Last night we were here to about 10 o’clock at night. We cleaned up from the Christmas expo. We had a craft show in here, Santa was here,” said Lorain County fairgrounds facilities manager Judy Key on Monday. “It was a big change. We got everything cleaned up and they started moving dirt in this morning.”

This week, the Lorain County Stampede International Pro Rodeo All Region Finals will bring competitors from 14 states and two Canadian provinces to town to compete for $40,000 in prize money.

It’s the first rodeo event for the Ross Expo Center, but it’s one of many big events bringing visitors to the fairgrounds.

"We've had everything from tattoo shows to the youth wrestling tournament to cheerleading tournaments [in the Ross Expo Center]," Lorain County Fairgrounds Facilities Manager Judy Key said. "They really built it to be versatile and that's exactly what it is."

In 2024, News 5 covered the last Lorain County Fair before the expo center was built. At the time, fair leaders were looking forward to having a large climate-controlled space for rentals outside of fair season.

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Fair staff now say that goal has been accomplished.

"Hopefully this is going in the right direction and renting this out is just going to generate more funds to take care of the rest of the grounds," Key said.

Key says that in its first full year of operation, the expo center has doubled the fairgrounds' income, and there's room to expand if demand keeps up.

"Sky's the limit," she said.

The national rodeo group says it's already interested in booking the tournament for the next five years, calling it an opportunity to grow the sport.

"We hope they come as a first-time rodeo fan and we hope they leave as a lifelong rodeo fan," McGee said.

You can find more information about the rodeo and other upcoming events at the Lorain County Fairgrounds by clicking on this link .

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.