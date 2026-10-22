Providence House boosting security, raising funds ahead of Halloween after July street takeovers

CLEVELAND — More than three months after gunfire struck Providence House while children were inside receiving care over the Fourth of July weekend, the nonprofit is continuing to strengthen security and raise money for upgrades ahead of Halloween.

Providence House President and CEO Natalie Leek says staff members are still dealing with the trauma of what happened, but their focus remains on protecting the children and employees who rely on the crisis nursery.

“We need to keep the kids safe,” Leek said. “So please, don’t come out on the streets shooting pumpkins, throwing pumpkins, don’t crush some little kids’ dreams.”

The nonprofit plans to hang banners made by children and staff along fences on Buckeye Road and East 118th Street.

The signs will remind the neighborhood that children are inside celebrating Halloween and encourage everyone to keep the holiday safe.

The effort comes after violence and disruptive block parties during the Fourth of July weekend, when the Providence House building was struck by gunfire multiple times as children were inside.

Since then, the nonprofit has been overhauling its security measures. The damage has been repaired, and ongoing upgrades will include additional cameras, other safety modifications and bulletproof glass.

Leek says Providence House has begun working with a security firm to procure and install additional equipment.

So far, donors and community members have contributed about $600,000 toward nearly $1 million in planned security upgrades.

Leek also credited neighborhood residents and Cleveland Police for helping keep watch over the facility.

She says the goal is to ensure Providence House remains a safe place not only for the children receiving care, but also for the staff members looking after them.

“It’s frightening. It’s scary,” Leek said. “This needs to be a safe place not only for the children, but for the staff caring for them.”

Providence House continues to raise money to help cover the cost of its ongoing security improvements.

To donate, visit:https://provhouse.org/east-campus-security/

As of the latest update, no arrests had been announced in direct connection with the Fourth of July incidents.

News 5 will continue following developments.