Reduced busing in North Ridgeville has some parents hoping for course correction

Thursday was the first day of classes for many in the North Ridgeville City School District. This school year, a new bus plan is in place, with the district deciding to increase the distance from the school to be bused from a radius of 1.5 miles to the state minimum of 2 miles.

The district said it impacts about 365 third through eighth graders who will now have to walk or find another way to get to and from school.

Amanda Ushek’s daughter, Mickenzie, is an eighth grader this year. She laced up this morning for what she thought was going to be a long walk to the North Ridgeville Academic Center.

“As you can see the weather is kind of sad,” Ushek said, commenting on the rainy conditions.

But it turns out, Mickenzie was able to catch the bus across the street from her home.

The family lives on Pleasant Avenue, about two miles from her school, and thought Mickenzie would be walking due to the district’s bus changes.

News 5 Damon’s Maloney followed up with the family because Ushek spoke to him last month. She was stressed about the thought of losing bus service.

“My husband and I only have one car currently, and he leaves at 6 in the morning,” Ushek said July 6. “And my neighborhood doesn’t have sidewalks.”

It turns out Ushek’s section of Pleasant Avenue gets busing.

But Jim Jacobs’ section of Pleasant Avenue, one block down, does not. He is south of Frances Street, which the district has as the cutoff for that area.

“It’s a pain now, you know. We always relied on the buses for the last so many years,” Jacobs said.

“So, he can’t simply walk down the street and hop on the bus?” Maloney asked.

“No, he’s not allowed,” Jacobs said. "He thought about trying to do that, but then we were informed that we can’t do that.”

His son will be walking to and from school.

“He’s not happy one bit,” Jacobs said. “Seventh grade, and its comfort zone for them to get on the bus.”

Several parents expressed to News 5 their concerns about the lack of sidewalks in their neighborhoods, weather concerns, busy streets and distractions kids and drivers face.

“They always talk about Ridgeville being such a great school district and everything, and it seems like they're [the school district] sticking it to us now,” Jacobs said.

In July, Maloney asked the district’s director of operations, Matt Yunker, about that criticism.

At that time, Yunker said it is “in no way is this vindictive… is this a form of punishment. This is purely a need. We need space for our students."

In July, the district admitted the decision to cut busing for some students was the result of voters rejecting a bond issue for school construction and renovation. But Yunker said the district was always upfront with the community about the possibility of busing changes and other cuts.

The district said it expects to save at least $200,000 a year with the bus changes. Yunker said that will free up money for building projects and allow the district to purchase additional academic trailers to address a shortage of classroom space at the elementary school and high school.

Ushek and Jacobs said they want leaders to reconsider their decision to reduce busing.

“I mean, it is not their [the families] fault. No one should have to suffer through this,” Ushek said.

Jacobs said, “I hope they change it. A lot more people are moving into the city now, so it seems like they really need the busing.”