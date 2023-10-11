Refine Church burglary case referred to grand jury after police identify suspect

CLEVELAND — News 5 is following through on a burglary that happened at Cleveland’s Refine Church last month.

Thieves took thousands in building supplies and tools the church had been using to renovate and provide a better life to others.

But the church is not giving up after we shared with them hopeful news from detectives.

“It's not that they stole from me. It's not that they stole from the parishioners or congregants of the church; they stole from the community,” said Refine Church Pastor Luis Vizcarrondo.

Navigating life's storms is something Vizcarrondo says he's used to doing.

That's why he said that he refuses to give up after losing nearly everything he's built.

“This doesn't hinder us. We just keep moving,” said Vizcarrondo.

Last month, News 5 first told you about the burglaries at Cleveland’s Refine Church, where someone broke into the building three times in one week.

Vizcarrondo told News 5 that the thieves took thousands in tools and building supplies they had been using to renovate the building and provide assistance to dozens of Nicaraguan immigrants looking for a new start.

The thieves even took toys being collected for children this coming Christmas season and a water filtration system worth thousands of dollars.

Since then, Vizcarrondo said that he's been looking for answers on when justice will be served but said he didn't have a lot of information until we showed up.

Cleveland Police Sergeant Wilfredo Diaz tells News 5 they have identified the person or persons involved.

Diaz says it is now being referred to a grand jury for final determination to see if there is enough to indict the person or persons for a crime.

Until this happens, Diaz says the police can't confirm or release information about the suspect or suspects.

“The church is hoping to see justice, and I'm glad to know that it's moving along, and hopefully, we'll see something happen out of this,” said Vizcarrondo.

Diaz couldn't give a definitive timeframe on when a decision will be made, just that it is being reviewed.

In the meantime, Vizcarrondo said help is trickling in, but more is needed, and he is hopeful the community can continue helping their church as they pick up the pieces left behind.

“It is always about how you're helping someone else, and that's how we got the name Refine Church... It's not only representing Jesus, but it's also refining lives,” said Diaz.