Remember the pies, trains, and shopping?! News 5 takes you on a walk through vacant Quaker Square

AKRON, Ohio — For a decade, one of Akron's most iconic properties downtown hasn't had many visitors. Quaker Square shut its doors to the public in 2015. After that, the University of Akron purchased the property for student use. The university vacated the property by 2022.

Now, a group of six local developers called "The Quaker Square Redevelopment Group" is in the process of closing on the purchase of the complex.

Members of the development group include, Kyle Craven, Vice President, Craven Construction, Joseph Scaccio, President, Carmen Construction, Steve Dimengo, Managing Partner, Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs LLP, Danielle Hysell, Managing Partner, Briarwood Construction, Jim Riter, President, A. Crano Excavating, and former Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic.

The group is committed to reimagining the land that time forgot.

"My grandpa worked here, he worked here since 1920, until 1957," said Joe Scaccio, part of Quaker Square Redevelopment Group.

Scaccio said the deep roots of Quaker Oats in Akron were vital for his family and many others, "I heard about stories from growing up, your grandpa worked at Quaker Oats, and that's how we survived."

In April 1975, the old factory opened as a family favorite destination for shopping, dining, and even staying in the unique grain silo hotel.

"Everybody has tremendous memories of what it was like in the 70's, and then a hotel came here. So, we are still going to keep that alive everybody loves history, everybody loves those memories," said Steve Dimengo, part of Quaker Square Redevelopment Group.

Fifty years later, walking through the deserted restaurants and shops, the group has endless ideas to draw people back to downtown Akron.

Some ideas include a rooftop restaurant and bar on top of the complex, a comedy club, 200 redesigned hotel rooms, numerous retailers and restaurants, as well as office and co-working space.

Developers though are committed to making sure the complex still feels like the Quaker Square you remember, "We want to keep all this art work, we want to keep it as is. We love the historical value that it brings, and people remember that," said Kyle Craven, part of Quaker Square Redevelopment Group.

The sale of the property is expected to be closed by May or June 2025, with work beginning immediately. The redevelopment group thinks your family could be back inside Quaker Square by early 2026.

"We're proud, I even get emotional about it, that we're local owners. Which means that we are really committed to it, and we want to make it succeed," said Dimengo.