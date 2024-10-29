Residents frustrated by delayed traffic safety project at Cleveland Heights intersection

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — After years of crashes and complaints at a Cleveland Heights intersection, residents are growing frustrated with city officials over the delay of a planned traffic safety project.

The project, originally slated for completion in August, was meant to create a temporary traffic circle at the intersection of Caledonia Avenue and Winsford and Dresden roads to slow speeding drivers.

How Cleveland Heights is planning on addressing the car crash 'epidemic'

RELATED: Cleveland Heights mayor launches traffic calming program to address car crash 'epidemic'

The intersection has been the site of 30 crashes since 2010, some resulting in serious injuries or death.

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren told News 5 this summer that the project would be a temporary installation allowing the city to gather data on traffic flow and community response.

“This is going to be a temporary installation so that we can gather some data, so that we can understand the neighborhood's response,” Seren said.

The project calls for the placement of removable barriers to form a traffic circle, forcing drivers to slow down and navigate the intersection more cautiously. But as of this week, no changes have been made.

Kevin Davonne Davis Sr., a frequent driver on Caledonia Avenue, said he’s skeptical that anything will change.

“Well, it looks the same as it did when they said they were going to do it,” Davis said. “It hasn’t been done yet.”

Residents like Angelo House are concerned, especially with the high volume of pedestrian traffic in the area, much of it from children walking to school.

“This is a busy intersection. You know? It’s a school zone too, you know?” House said.

Neighbor Hattie Stevens said she is frustrated by what she sees as a lack of urgency from city officials despite ongoing safety concerns.

“I live right around the corner, so I travel this road every day,” Stevens said.

“They pay more attention to other things than some of the things that we really, really need taken care of.”

News 5 Cleveland first contacted the city on Oct. 6, following up with emails and phone calls.

On Oct. 23, Cleveland Heights Communications Director Mike Thomas responded, explaining the delay.

He cited challenges with the street’s configuration and spacing requirements, adding that officials ultimately decided to wait on installing the temporary barriers.

“It made no sense as we’d have to remove it before winter,” Thomas said in an email.

Instead, Thomas said the city plans to install a permanent roundabout at the intersection next year.

But residents are not convinced.

“Yes, it’s time for them to show us now,” Stevens said. “This upcoming election... it’s time to get cracking, y’all.”