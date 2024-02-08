Residents start to leave Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park

The deadline is rapidly approaching for residents to vacate the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park in Cleveland's North Collinwood neighborhood.

Their final day is set for August 31, 2024.

It's been an ongoing legal battle, as they fought to stay.

But the plan according to property owner and non-profit Western Reserve Land Conservancy is to ultimately expand it into the Cleveland Metroparks in the near future.

News 5 returned to the site of the park and captured multiple empty lots, some leftover parts from the prior mobile homes that once stood and many boarded up windows.

For as many who have moved out, there are just as many folks that are still living on the property.

This includes Fred Kirsch who has called the park home for 20 years.

"You can’t fight it, this is America. If they wanna do something better with it. you gotta move on," Kirsch said.

For the last two years, it has been a contentious battle with many residents feeling frustrated and forced out.

The Western Reserve Land Conservancy purchased the more than 28 acres of property.

The non-profit's primary goal is to highlight nature and provide better public access to the waterfront.

They now plan to give it to the Cleveland Metroparks for more people in the area to enjoy.

"I’ve read bout trailer parks the whole time I’ve been here, they’re vulnerable to be bought out," Kirsch said.

Resident Anthony Reffitt is sad to go and calls the property peaceful with a beautiful view.

He says it was prime real estate and always felt safe.

"I'm just thinking about where to go and how to get there," Reffitt said.

His trailer is from 1969 and isn't movable.

"Basically they buy you out and they tear it down," Reffitt said.

Matt Zone, Senior Vice President of the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, previously told News 5 homeowners have been kept up-to-date with the developing situation.

Zone said considerable resources would be made available to mobile homeowners to make the transition to another home.

We will continue to follow-through on the latest developments and update you.