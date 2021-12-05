Western Reserve Land Conservancy buys Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community for $5.8 million

CLEVELAND — After years of uncertainty, the future of one stretch of beachfront along Lake Erie becomes a little more clearer after the Western Reserve Land Conservancy announced they purchased the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community for $5.8 million.

Those living on the 28.5-acre property will not see any rent increase or drastic changes for at least the next year, said Western Reserve Land Conservancy Senior Vice President Matt Zone.

"For far too long, this property has been in the hands of an out-of-state private interest who was finally ready to sell it, and it would have been a huge missed opportunity to allow it to be sold to another private developer," Zone said.

Right before the pandemic, Zone told News 5 the previous owner looked into what it would take to rezone the property for high-end luxury housing.

At its peak, Euclid Beach was home to 275 rental properties, whereas today, there are only 137 occupied units.

"I think much of that has to do with just changing market conditions, but also the previous landlord operations of it," Zone said. "It wasn't very appealing for people to call this place home."

Zone told News 5 the conservancy will spend the next year looking at what to do with the space, whether that’s maintaining it as a mobile home park or something else.

The land neighbors property owned by the Cleveland Metroparks and the Cleveland Public Library.

"Nobody's going to be displaced," Zone said. "Nobody's going to get an eviction notice that their rents are going to increase. And we're going to go through this planning process over the next year to determine what the best and highest use ultimately should be."

