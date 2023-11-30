Sandusky State Theatre getting closer to reopening

News 5 is following through on the work to reopen the historic Sandusky State Theatre.

Thursday, it took one step closer to finally reopening.

News 5 visited the beloved Erie County landmark earlier this year to see the progress being made on renovations. Severe weather tore off its roof and collapsed a large portion of the structure back in June of 2020.

The theatre has a goal of reopening by late this coming spring or summer.

Chris Parthemore, executive director of the Sandusky State Theatre, said there are still a few outstanding things that need to get done before then.

"We're getting started on finishing up the second venue," he said. "We’re getting close to finishing the historic auditorium; the murals are up, and they’re in there painting and getting that all finished up. They're putting up walls and getting everything placed in the basement. And some of the newer areas, including the art gallery and the pub we’re putting in, they’re working on those, as well."

Thursday, the theatre launched the final phase of its capital campaign to push the project across the finish line.

They have already secured $32.5 million, Parthemore said, thanks to insurance, tax credits, government funding, individuals, foundations, and businesses.

Now, they are now turning to the public to help raise the final $2.5 million.

"It is such a worthy project," he said. "We like to say we’re the living room of our community where everyone can come and feel comfortable, and there’s a place for everybody. So, that’s kind of driving us forward, and now we’re at the point where there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The theatre is also home to the Caryl Crane Youth Theatre. Parthemore said it provides a wonderful creative outlet for the young students and residents to enjoy the arts.

The Sandusky State Theatre turns 100 in 2028.

An endowment fund has been established at The Erie County Community Foundation to help sustain the theatre’s future operations. Every dollar donated over the next two years will be matched up to $1 million.