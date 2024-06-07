'She didn't deserve that': Michelle Arnold's family reacts to her remains being found in East Cleveland

Monday, authorities confirmed Michelle Arnold's remains were found in a vacant lot on Strathmore Avenue in East Cleveland.

Friday, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office said the death remains under investigation, and there have been no arrests.

Arnold was reported missing in October of 2023 by Warrensville Heights Police after her family said a friend took her to her girlfriend's home in Warrensville Heights to collect some belongings.

Watch News 5's original report when authorities searched Arnold's Maple Heights home:

Police investigating disappearance of Maple Hts. Woman

I spoke to Arnold's family for the first time in November when law enforcement searched her home in Maple Heights. I've been following through on the case as the family searched for clues and marked Arnold's 24th birthday on January 5.

Watch News 5's report when Arnold's family traveled through neighborhoods searching for clues

Family of missing Maple Hts. woman prepares to celebrate her birthday, continues to search for clues

I spoke to Ebony Arnold again on Friday. Michelle is her baby sister. Ebony is heartbroken over the loss.

"It's terrible what we're doing to each other out here. It's sick, you know," Ebony said. "She didn't deserve that. As humans, why are we doing this?Why are we hurting each other? Why are we killing each other? Why are we not coming together and building each other up?"

Ebony said her sister was quiet but loved to joke with family and friends.

"She (Michelle) was cool. She was funny," Ebony said. "She was giving and caring and loving. Just the person that's gonna make you smile and make you laugh…just brighten the mood."

Watch News 5's report when investigators removed remains from East Cleveland property:

Human remains found in vacant East Cleveland lot

Ebony said when she learned remains had been found, she felt in her gut it was her sister.

"I knew it," Ebony said. "It just made me sick. When we found out that that was her every ten minutes I would wake up. It's just horrific. It's torture. They had trash and stuff over her body and furniture and stuff like she was trash… like she was nothing."

Ebony said an anonymous tip to the East Cleveland Police Department led to the discovery.

She's haunted by unanswered questions like what happened to her sister? Her attention now turns to getting justice.

"You're not going to give up?" I asked Ebony.

"Never," Ebony said. "I said that from day one. I'm never going to give up. Never ever going to give up until everybody… everybody is brought in. Period."

I asked her, "You think there was more than one person involved?"

Ebony answered, "I do. Yeah."

Ebony said her sister graduated from Maple Heights High School in 2018.

"(She) never had a record. Never been in jail. Never been in trouble," Ebony said. "She had a great heart and would give you the clothes off of her back. A wonderful student, a wonderful sister, (and) a wonderful daughter."

Ebony said her sister's nickname was "Chelle".

She's promising to remain strong as the investigation into her sister's death continues.

"Chelle is really, really loved," Ebony said. I'm not gonna say 'was' because she still is."