Six murals new murals across Cleveland neighborhoods are now complete

CLEVELAND — In September 2023, News 5 told you about six local artists who Destination Cleveland chose to create new public art in six different Cleveland neighborhoods.

New murals to breathe new life into Cleveland neighborhoods

Now, all the murals are complete.

Local artist Bob Peck wants the colors of his mural on Pearl Road in Old Brooklyn to jump off the wall.

"I see a lot of the old architecture and a lot of muted tones, and I thought let's bring some vibrant colors. So I wanted blues and greens like a nature tone, sky and grass and things like that," Peck said.

Chosen out of 150 artists, Peck said he feels honored to be part of the six chosen to commission work, "it's so cool to drive around the city now and see all the artists involved. There's actually one right by my work by Isaiah Williams, so I pass by his every day," Peck said.

Isaiah Williams is also one of the artists chosen.

"I always look forward to and strive to make art that just is meaningful people and is beautiful and tells the story...the many stories we have here in Cleveland," Williams said.

William's work on the side of the former Case School features a cardinal, the Ohio state bird, and the culture of the midtown neighborhood.

"I do know there is a mission to bring this building back to life and give it a new purpose for the community," Williams said.

Over in the Lee-Harvard neighborhood, Artist Stina Aleah freehanded her design on the side of a building on the busy Lee Road.

"If you see closely when you look at the mural. Some of these headlines, these torn headlines of newspapers are very specific to the Lee-Harvard neighborhood. Especially some of the revitalization of the community and things like that," Aleah said.

The six murals can be found here:



"The Land Where Anything is Possible" by Lisa Quine, 8004 Lorain Ave., Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

"The Land (Luna Moth)" by Kelle Schwab, 6304 Fleet Ave., Slavic Village neighborhood

"The Land of Redefining City Limits" by Ian Burleson 13046 Lorain Ave., West Park neighborhood

"The Land of Blazing Your Own Trail" by Isaiah Williams 4050 Superior Ave., St. Clair-Superior neighborhood

"The Land of Keeping it Fresh" by Bob Peck 4162 Pearl Rd., Old Brooklyn neighborhood

"The Land Where Anything is Possible" by Stina Aleah, 4071 Lee Rd., Lee-Harvard neighborhood

You're encouraged to get out and see the murals and take a look and a picture. If you post it, don't forget to use the #TheLandForLife.