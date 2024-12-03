'So unfathomable:' New details emerge as community rallies around child killed in suspected murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Lorain County community is rallying support for the family of a child killed in a suspected murder-suicide. A fundraiser in honor of Alex Louks comes as the 9-year-old’s father shares new details about the days leading up to the violence.

A growing memorial of holiday decorations and stuffed animals at the corner of Broadway Street and Tenney Avenue is a reminder of brighter memories.

News 5 A memorial for Alex Louks

“Alex really liked being around the animals and would come here often to spend time with the animals,” recalled Gregory Willey, the executive director at the Friendship Animal Protective League.

He said Alex and Risa Louks were regulars at the Lorain County shelter, and he got to know the family after they adopted a special needs dog named Bumper. Shelter staff developed a soft spot for the 9-year-old visitor.

“He was just the most gentle child that you could possibly meet. He was really sensitive,” said Willey. “And she was really protective of Alex….as hard as it is to say that at this moment.”

A tragedy at the Louks’ Amherst Township home on Nov. 20 shocked Willey and many others. That morning, firefighters responding to a reported fire at the Broadway St. house discovered the bodies of Alex and Risa Louks.

Investigators with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office believe the mother killed her child before dying by suicide.

Woman and child dead in suspected murder-suicide, house fire in Lorain County

The Friendship APL took temporary custody of the family’s pet dog, two cats, fish and mouse after the incident. Willey said the senior dog was receiving veterinary care for smoke inhalation and burns while the organization was working to place the rest of the animals in new homes.

“I’m still speechless about the whole thing. I can’t even believe that we’re experiencing that,” he said.

According to court records in Henry County, Indiana, Alex’s father, Guy Louks, had filed for custody of the child on Nov. 12. On Nov. 18, the court granted an emergency hearing to discuss the parents’ custody arrangements, and it was scheduled for Nov. 25.

In a statement provided to News 5 on Tuesday, Guy said he was alerted that Lorain County Children Services was investigating concerns about medical abuse under the care of Risa Louks.

“I retained counsel and petitioned Henry County Circuit Court 1 for emergency custody and permanent custody of Alex. In my petition, I requested that any contact with Risa Louks be supervised by a professional qualified to supervise cases with concerns of medical abuse. The Court set the matter for an emergency hearing on November 25, 2024. Risa was served with a copy of my petition and the notice of the hearing,” Guy said in a statement.

“On the morning of November 20, 2024, I was informed that Alex had been killed by Risa, and she then committed suicide. Our family is devastated by the loss of Alex. We ask for privacy while we grieve and honor Alex's life. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and we hope that no other families will ever experience a similar tragedy.

“We appreciate the love and support that our Knightstown community has shown us. We would also like to thank the families in the Amherst Exempted Village School District for the support they have expressed.”

On Tuesday, a Wendy’s restaurant on Leavitt Rd. in Amherst hosted a fundraiser for the Louks family.

“It’s just so unfathomable. We’re such a small community and those kinds of things you don’t think will touch your school district. But it definitely did,” said Julie Haldeman, who stopped by the Wendy’s Tuesday afternoon.

Others said their entire family felt the loss.

“I have two daughters that work in the school system and I also have grandchildren that go to that school. So it really hits home,” said Sue McMillan.

Many are planning to show support for the Louks family as they grieve.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy for our whole entire community, it’s a tragedy for Amherst, it’s a tragedy for the animals involved in that situation, of course it’s a tragedy for that family. And our hearts and prayers go out to that family,” Willey said.

Guy Louks’ statement included the following information about a memorial fund and resources:

“A Memorial Fund has been established in Alex's memory at Citizens State Bank in Knightstown, Indiana. Donations can be mailed to Citizens State Bank, P.O. Box 28, Knightstown, IN 46148. Checks should be made payable to Guy Louks. Please note "In Memory of Alex Louks" on any checks.

“If you have concerns that a child might be experiencing abuse or neglect, please contact the appropriate child protection agency for your area. For concerns in Ohio, please call (855) 642-4453. For concerns in Indiana, please call 1 (800) 800-5556. If you or someone you love needs emotional crisis support, please dial 988 for the suicide and crisis Lifeline.”

The Amherst Exempted Village Schools district is planning a local memorial at 1 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Powers Elementary School, where Alex was in third grade. More details will be released when they are finalized.